Back

Iswaran's trial pushed back by about a month, to start on Sep. 10

His trial was initially scheduled to start on Aug. 13.

Winnie Li | August 13, 2024, 11:11 AM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

The first tranche of trial dates for former transport minister S Iswaran is now fixed for Sep. 10 to 13, 2024.

His trial was initially scheduled to start on Aug. 13, but the dates have since been vacated "at the defence counsel's request", said an Attorney-General's Chambers (AGC) spokesperson.

Iswaran is represented by a team of lawyers led by Senior Counsel Davinder Singh.

Iswaran's lawyers previously requested for witnesses' statements

The new trial dates came approximately a month after a High Court judge rejected a request by Iswaran's counsel that the prosecution hand over the statements of all the witnesses, according to CNA.

More than 50 witnesses were listed for his trial, including Iswaran's wife, Taylor Kay Mary, and Ong Beng Seng, the founder of hotel operator Hotel Properties known for bringing F1 to Singapore.

Iswaran was accused of receiving more than S$360,000 worth of tickets to football matches, Grand Prix F1, and shows from Ong.

Iswaran faces 35 charges, pleads not guilty

Iswaran faces a total of 35 charges, including criminal charges of obtaining valuables as a public servant, corruptive charges of receiving gratification, and obstructing justice.

A total of 27 of these charges pertain to Iswaran's dealings with Ong, while the rest involve Lum Kok Seng, the managing director of Singapore construction firm Lum Chang Holdings.

According to the Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau (CPIB), Iswaran allegedly obtained valuable things with a total value of about S$18,956.94 from Lum.

The former transport minister pleaded not guilty to all these charges and is currently out on bail.

Background

Top image via Mothership

Driver shoves security guard twice at Swiss Club

The driver pushed the security guard twice.

August 13, 2024, 11:47 AM

Israel airstrike on school compound sheltering displaced Gazans kills over 90

Palestinian and United Nations officials say that nowhere is safe in Gaza.

August 13, 2024, 11:21 AM

More than 2.4 million S'poreans to get S$200-S$400 cost-of-living special payment in Sep. 2024

Payment coming in from Sep. 5.

August 13, 2024, 10:41 AM

'It's so heartwarming': Max Maeder returns home with Olympic medal to crowd at Changi Airport

Welcome home king.

August 13, 2024, 08:30 AM

S'pore & M'sia flags seen hung outside ground floor Yishun HDB flat

It is an offence to display any foreign flag or national emblem in public in Singapore.

August 13, 2024, 06:12 AM

Knocking sounds in Choa Chu Kang flat plague woman for 4 years, her family resorts to sleeping in living room

The woman said she turns the radio on all day to cancel out the noise.

August 13, 2024, 03:27 AM

Man walking to use PMA as food delivery device in Rivervale Mall sparks debate

Not all disabilities are visible.

August 12, 2024, 08:15 PM

S’pore man, 24, finds his true calling out at sea

This is a story on how the sea brought a man closer to his family.

August 12, 2024, 07:59 PM

S'porean kitefoiler Max Maeder, 17, will get S$250,000 for Olympic bronze medal heroics

A cut of it will go to the Singapore Sailing Federation.

August 12, 2024, 07:11 PM

Indonesia political party members dump garbage at mayor's office in protest

Three pickup trucks worth of trash were dumped in front of the mayor's office.

August 12, 2024, 06:55 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.