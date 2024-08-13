Halloween Horror Nights 2024 back with 4 haunted houses from Sep. 27-Nov. 2

For those who like a good scare: Halloween Horror Nights (HHN) is returning for its 12th edition from Sep. 27 to Nov. 2, 2024.

This year's HHN will include:

Four haunted houses

Three scare zones

Three live shows

An immersive speakeasy bar experience

Haunted houses

One of the four haunted houses is the Sweet Home haunted house, which is a collaboration with Netflix based on the Korean horror apocalyptic series of the same name.

Singapore’s Most Haunted: The Killings

It recreates the horrors of one of Singapore's most haunted houses. Guests will step past eerie stone lions where cursed tales await.

Cursed Scrolls: Dynasty of Darkness

Evil entities from ancient scrolls have been conjured by The Scrollmaster, a possessed Qing Dynasty scholar.

The fourth haunted house will be revealed soon.

Scare zones

Vampire Alley

Guests will dodge vampires that lurk in the shadows, awaiting their next prey to turn them into the living dead.

The Lost Kampung

Trespassers should beware its vengeful spirits and cursed items which spell a chilling fate.

Nether-Land

A rave with the undead who are hypnotised by voodoo vibes and beats that are to die for.

Three live shows

Night Terrors

A fortress will be transformed into a haunted haven for the phantoms of Asian folklore. The new projection mapping show is a spectacle of lights, sound effects, and more.

Dark Dreams

The twisted story of the Dream Reaper, who feeds off the nightmares of innocent people to steal their souls, will be told with elaborate sets and spine-chilling special effects.

Ocu.lar’s Rave

A dance alongside the undead to hypnotic music and visuals, featuring giant puppets, ravers, and more.

Viper Lounge

Viper Lounge is a lavish speakeasy bar owned by a vampiric clan known as The Elders.

This is an immersive bar experience where guests can indulge in a range of deliciously devilish canapés and drinks while trouble unfolds around them.

Admission costs S$35, or S$25 for guests on the R.I.P. Tour. A HHN admission ticket must be purchased separately.

It includes an alcoholic or non-alcoholic drink and two canapé items.

HHN tickets from S$80

HHN will run across 18 event nights: 12 peak nights and six non-peak nights.

Rides and attractions will remain open on these event nights.

Tickets are now on sale:

Regular tickets

S$80 (non-peak nights)

S$90 (peak nights)

Tickets include a S$5 HHN food and beverage voucher and a S$5 retail voucher.

Tickets can be purchased here.

Top image from Resorts World Sentosa