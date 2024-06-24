Universal Studios S'pore to feature Netflix's 'Sweet Home' for Halloween Horror Nights 2024

Universal Studios Singapore is again collaborating with streaming service Netflix for the upcoming Halloween Horror Nights 2024 (HHN 2024).

This year, the event will have an attraction inspired by "Sweet Home" a South Korean horror apocalyptic series starring Song Kang.

The series will come to life in a haunted house based on the monsters featured in two seasons of "Sweet Home".

The third and final season of "Sweet Home" is set to release on Jul. 19.

A press release from Resorts World Sentosa mentioned that part of the journey will have fans retracing the steps of the characters through key locations in the Green Home apartment complex, including main character Chan Hyunsu's apartment and basement.

HHN 2024 will span 18 event nights on select dates from Sep. 27 to Nov. 2.

Tickets will go on sale on Aug. 13.

Top image from Resorts World Sentosa and Netflix.