Back

Universal Studios S'pore to feature Netflix's 'Sweet Home' for Halloween Horror Nights 2024

Straight out of your screens.

Fasiha Nazren | June 24, 2024, 12:10 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

Universal Studios Singapore is again collaborating with streaming service Netflix for the upcoming Halloween Horror Nights 2024 (HHN 2024).

This year, the event will have an attraction inspired by "Sweet Home" a South Korean horror apocalyptic series starring Song Kang.

The series will come to life in a haunted house based on the monsters featured in two seasons of "Sweet Home".

The third and final season of "Sweet Home" is set to release on Jul. 19.

A press release from Resorts World Sentosa mentioned that part of the journey will have fans retracing the steps of the characters through key locations in the Green Home apartment complex, including main character Chan Hyunsu's apartment and basement.

HHN 2024 will span 18 event nights on select dates from Sep. 27 to Nov. 2.

Tickets will go on sale on Aug. 13.

Top image from Resorts World Sentosa and Netflix.

Motorcyclist, 39, pillion, 19, thrown into air after hitting car making right turn at MacPherson junction

The male car driver, 61, is assisting police with investigations.

June 24, 2024, 11:48 AM

2 men, aged 17 & 19, allegedly stole 4 bottles of perfume worth S$369 from Mustafa Centre

Among six people to be charged for their suspected involvement in separate cases of shop theft.

June 24, 2024, 11:37 AM

Thailand also wants to join BRICS

They submitted a formal request to join at a BRICS ministerial meeting a week ago.

June 24, 2024, 10:53 AM

I tried a S$138++ 8-course omakase meal in Orchard. It was life-changing.

I lost my omakase virginity and it was great.

June 24, 2024, 10:40 AM

Australian teen allegedly creates & shares nude deepfakes of over 50 schoolgirls, gets arrested

Some were apparently as young as 14.

June 24, 2024, 01:52 AM

S'pore photographer captures artistic shots of community cats around her HDB

Cute.

June 23, 2024, 06:39 PM

Over 140,000kg of oil-soaked sand removed from Sentosa beaches, Siloso Beach 'largely cleaned'

Sentosa has started clearing oil on rock bunds and breakwaters.

June 23, 2024, 06:14 PM

Mercedes Benz driver pretends to charge vehicle in Funan EV charging lot by placing charging gun in boot

No words.

June 23, 2024, 05:18 PM

Old Chang Kee bringing back Chilli Crab Camo Puffs from Jun. 29 to Jul. 1, NSmen get 2 puffs for S$4.50

The puffs are typically priced at S$2.50 each.

June 23, 2024, 04:31 PM

Lorry mounts curb & crashes into lamp post at Farrer Road

SCDF was alerted to a road accident along Farrer Road at 9:20am.

June 23, 2024, 03:52 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.