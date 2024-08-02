Back

Elderly couple still sells S$2 chicken rice at their Bukit Merah eatery to cater to less fortunate

Smaller portion but tasty.

Belmont Lay | August 02, 2024, 03:39 PM

You can still find S$2 chicken rice in Singapore.

That's right, you can get it at Fook Seng Goldenhill Chicken Rice at Block 37 Jalan Rumah Tinggi in Bukit Merah.

The S$2 price tag has been kept intact for the past 28 years, Shin Min Daily News reported.

The catch?

The amount of rice served is the same as what you would get if you ordered the standard S$3.50 option, just that the portion of chicken served is about half the amount.

But the S$2 budget meal has its fans and regular customers.

This is so as the chicken rice eatery is located in an estate where many elderly and low-income residents live.

And the elderly couple running the chicken rice shop is committed to giving back to the community via the S$2 basic meal.

Relying on takeaway orders & regular customers

The 73-year-old owner and his 68-year-old wife, who run the business, told the Chinese daily that they can sustain the business in at least two ways.

Fook Seng Goldenhill Chicken Rice owner via Shin Min Daily News

They rely on delivery orders and also bulk orders by customers, such as those who typically buy about 10 or more takeaway packets of S$2 chicken rice at one go, as well as orders for half or more of their cooked chicken.

Half a chicken is sold for S$20, while a whole chicken is priced at S$34.

Customers regularly purchase anywhere from half a chicken to two full chickens at one go.

As some reviews online have noted, these prices are noticeably higher than other stalls, where half a chicken goes for S$15, and a whole chicken is S$30.

But not that the shop's customers mind.

According to Shin Min, one regular customer interviewed said the price of the chicken rice has remained reasonable over the years, and there are no extra charges for takeaway containers.

Another customer, who ordered 13 packets of S$2 chicken rice in the morning, said the low price is not the main draw, but the tastiness of the food.

Fook Seng GoldenHill Chicken Rice

Block 37 Jalan Rumah Tinggi, #01-431

Open 9am-3pm daily, closed on Fridays

Top photos via Shin Min Daily News & Google Maps

