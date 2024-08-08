Back

S'porean footballer Danelle Tan, 19, joins Australia's A-League Women club Brisbane Roar

You're gonna hear her roar.

Amber Tay | August 08, 2024, 06:12 PM

Singaporean footballer Danelle Tan will join Australia's A-League Women club Brisbane Roar, as announced by the club on Aug. 8 in an Instagram post.

The 19-year-old previously played for Germany's Borussia Dortmund, signing a one-year contract with the team that began in July 2023.

Tan scored 16 goals in 27 games during her time in the German football club.

Tan described Brisbane Roar to be "a very ambitious club"

Brisbane Roar announced the exciting news on Aug. 8, writing:

"We are pleased to announce the signing of Singaporean international striker Danelle Tan ahead of the 2024/25 season."

In an interview posted on the club's Instagram, Tan said the decision felt like "the right next step" in her career, "playing with very high calibre players" in a "professional league".

She said that through this environment, she thinks she can develop as much as she can as a player.

Tan will be wearing the number nine jersey for the club.

First Singaporean woman to play in the European league

Tan made history after becoming the first Singaporean woman to play in the European league in 2023, as well as becoming the first Singaporean and Asian to join Borussia Dortmund's (BVB) women's team.

She is also the youngest footballer to play for Singapore’s under-19 women’s national team at 13 years old and became the youngest goal scorer for the senior national team just a year later.

Top image via @brisbaneroarfc/Instagram.

