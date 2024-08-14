S$20,000 raised in 4 days for medical bills of Da Bai, stray dog injured after alleged hit-&-run

Da Bai, the stray dog involved in an alleged hit-and-run at Tuas will receive his treatment soon after an outpouring of donations.

The target amount of S$20,000 to fund his medical bills has been reached in just four days since an appeal for donations was put out.

In an Instagram post on Aug. 14, Causes for Animals (CAS) thanked members of the public for donating.

"We have raised sufficient funds for Da Bai. Thank you for helping a street dog in need!"

A long recovery journey ahead

Da Bai is expected to be hospitalised for six to eight weeks.

At present, he will be "undergoing treatment for his low platelet count for a month before proceed[ing] [with] surgery" for his facial fracture.

He is currently warded at Animal World Veterinary Clinic.

Once he recovers, CAS shared that Da Bai will be rehomed by his feeder, Karen.

Donation drive closed

As the S$20,000 target has been achieved, CAS has closed the Emergency Aid Appeal.

Once again, CAS urges members of public to "stand up for animals in need" and encourages those involved in accidents concerning animals to "stop to render help by calling an Animal Welfare Group"

Updates on Da Bai’s recovery journey can be found on the CAS Instagram page.

What happened

The white furbaby, named Da Bai by feeders, suffered fractures to his face due to an alleged hit-and-run, according to a veterinary clinic's assessment of his injuries.

Da Bai was found by feeders on Aug. 5 during their regular feeding rounds in the Tuas vicinity. The feeders later contacted CAS for assistance.

According to CAS, Da Bai has been living at the container yard near Tuas View Circuit since 2019.

He is believed to be abandoned as he had "showed up very suddenly" during their feeding sessions, which take place up to five times a week.

Top photo from Causes for Animals Singapore