Back

S$20,000 raised in 4 days for medical bills of Da Bai, stray dog injured after alleged hit-&-run

Good job folks.

Natalie Ong | August 14, 2024, 06:00 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

Da Bai, the stray dog involved in an alleged hit-and-run at Tuas will receive his treatment soon after an outpouring of donations.

The target amount of S$20,000 to fund his medical bills has been reached in just four days since an appeal for donations was put out.

In an Instagram post on Aug. 14, Causes for Animals (CAS) thanked members of the public for donating.

"We have raised sufficient funds for Da Bai. Thank you for helping a street dog in need!"

A long recovery journey ahead

Da Bai is expected to be hospitalised for six to eight weeks.

At present, he will be "undergoing treatment for his low platelet count for a month before proceed[ing] [with] surgery" for his facial fracture.

He is currently warded at Animal World Veterinary Clinic.

Once he recovers, CAS shared that Da Bai will be rehomed by his feeder, Karen.

Photo from Causes for Animals/Instagram

Video from Causes for Animals/Instagram

Donation drive closed

As the S$20,000 target has been achieved, CAS has closed the Emergency Aid Appeal.

Once again, CAS urges members of public to "stand up for animals in need" and encourages those involved in accidents concerning animals to "stop to render help by calling an Animal Welfare Group"

Updates on Da Bai’s recovery journey can be found on the CAS Instagram page.

What happened

The white furbaby, named Da Bai by feeders, suffered fractures to his face due to an alleged hit-and-run, according to a veterinary clinic's assessment of his injuries.

Da Bai was found by feeders on Aug. 5 during their regular feeding rounds in the Tuas vicinity. The feeders later contacted CAS for assistance.

According to CAS, Da Bai has been living at the container yard near Tuas View Circuit since 2019.

He is believed to be abandoned as he had "showed up very suddenly" during their feeding sessions, which take place up to five times a week.

Related stories

Top photo from Causes for Animals Singapore

Footpaths next to cycling lanes meant for pedestrians only, enforcement from Jul. 2025

Stay in your lane.

August 15, 2024, 09:43 AM

NUS paying 40 students to educate tourists on etiquette & lead tours on campus

The move follows high visitor traffic and disruptions to campus activities by tourists.

August 15, 2024, 03:08 AM

Delivery rider in China kneels before security guard, footage sparks protest & demands for apology

At least 20 police officers, including those from the SWAT team, were called in.

August 15, 2024, 02:29 AM

M'sia woman receives S$36 angbao for wedding from colleagues, was 'unable to sleep' for several nights

"The question is, I treat people as VIP, but what do they treat me as?" the woman lamented.

August 14, 2024, 09:17 PM

Huge crowds turn up for DPR Ian at ION Orchard

Aaaaaaaaaaaah.

August 14, 2024, 08:48 PM

Rain & shine: We followed the bus parade to see S'poreans celebrate their Olympians

Hearts melted.

August 14, 2024, 07:12 PM

S’pore turns 59, Grab offers free delivery, 1-for-1 & up to 40% discount offers

Majulah!

August 14, 2024, 07:02 PM

POEMS trading app giving free fractional shares of Apple, Netflix & McDonald’s & other freebies worth S$1,500 & more as National Day promo

Download and sign up to the trading app to earn freebies.

August 14, 2024, 07:00 PM

Pakistani Arshad Nadeem, who trained with tree branches, wins Olympics javelin gold at Paris, gets over S$2 million reward

He managed to secure proper javelins just before the Olympics.

August 14, 2024, 06:16 PM

Body of man, 55, found in toilet of Yishun HDB flat, M'sian tenant forced to move overnight

A neighbour said the deceased had been living alone in the flat.

August 14, 2024, 06:00 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.