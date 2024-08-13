Stray dog at Tuas suffers fractures to face after alleged hit-&-run, donations needed for S$20,000 treatment

Stray dog feeders were conducting their routine feeding rounds at Tuas on Aug. 5 when they found Da Bai — a familiar recipient of meals — with a bruised and extremely swollen face.

According to an Aug. 11 Instagram post by Causes for Animals Singapore (CAS), Da Bai is believed to be the victim of a hit-and-run incident that occurred either the night before they found him or earlier that day.

Currently hospitalised at the vet

As Da Bai was unable to eat properly due to his injuries, the feeders decided to rescue him and thereafter approached CAS for assistance.

He was brought to veterinary clinic, who conducted an x-ray.

The veterinarian concluded that his injuries were likely the result of a hit-and-run incident, a CAS representative shared with Mothership.

Da Bai is now receiving treatment. He has undergone a blood transfusion and is being treated for a low platelet count.

According to CAS, Da Bai has been living at the container yard near Tuas View Circuit since 2019.

He is believed to be abandoned as he had "showed up very suddenly" during their feeding sessions, which take place up to five times a week.

How you can help

Da Bai is expected to be hospitalised for six to eight weeks, with his medical bills anticipated to amount to approximately S$20,000, according to a subsequent update by CAS.

CAS shared that this hefty sum is due to the fact that Da Bai's face fracture has to be treated by a "veterinarian specialist".

Prior to the incident, Da Bai was "wary" but "gentle", shared CAS. While this incident has undoubtedly been painful, Da Bai continues to be "affectionate" to those around him.

If you would like to contribute to Da Bai’s medical expenses, donations can be made through the Emergency Aid Appeal via the Causes for Animals website.

Donations above S$10 are eligible for tax exemption.

What to do if you are involved in an accident concerning animals

Drivers are legally required to stop and assist if they have injured an animal that is believed to belong to someone, or if the injured or dead animal on the road might pose a hazard to others.

Under the Road Traffic Act, those who fail to do so can be fined up to S$3,000 or face up to a year in jail, or both.

If you witness or are involved in an accident involving animals, remain calm and contact the appropriate authorities:

For domestic animals that are still alive, call Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) at 62875355 ext. 9.

For wildlife that are still alive, call Animal Concerns Research and Education Society (Acres) at 9783 7782.

For dead animals, call the National Enviroment Agency (NEA) at 6225 5632.

Top photo from Causes for Animals Singapore