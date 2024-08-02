44-year-old Ang Mo Kio adjoined flat sold for S$1.3 million, most expensive resale flat in estate

An adjoined flat in Ang Mo Kio was sold for a record S$1.3 million in July 2024.

According to 99.co, the 44-year-old executive apartment at Block 611 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 5 is the oldest resale unit in the estate to reach an all-time high transacted price.

The transacted amount surpassed the price paid for a maisonette in Ang Mo Kio, which was sold for S$1.2 million on Jul. 1.

Prime location

According to the Housing and Development Board (HDB), adjoined flats are made up of two combined units with up to five rooms in total.

The adjoined unit in Ang Mo Kio is located between the 10th and 12th floors, and has a remaining lease of 55 years.

Its total area of 1,915 sq ft meant that it was transacted at S$678 per sq ft.

Situated near the Lentor and Yio Chu Kang MRT stations, the flat boasts ease of access, with many food and grocery options within a 1km radius.

Shopping malls, such as Ang Mo Kio Hub and Thomson Plaza, are nearby and easily reached in less than 10 minutes by car.

Also in the area are reputable schools, such as CHIJ St. Nicholas Girls' School, Anderson Primary School, Mayflower Primary School, Nanyang Polytechnic and Eunoia Junior College.

Beat maisonette price

The latest record-breaking transaction surpassed the price of a resale maisonette at Block 616 Ang Mo Kio Ave 4 in July 2024.

The maisonette has a remaining lease of 70 years.

Other executive apartments in the area were sold for S$$1.09 million in April and May 2024.

Million dollar flats a minority

Minister for National Development Desmond Lee noted in September 2023 that million dollar flats made up less than 1 per cent of the HDB resale transactions registered from July 2015 to June 2023.

Among these buyers, the median age was 40 years old.

About 94 per cent of the buyers were Singapore citizens, while about 6 per cent were permanent residents.

