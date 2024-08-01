1 S'porean travelled to Lebanon despite advisory & knowing dangers: MFA

One Singaporean travelled to Lebanon in the Middle East despite a Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) travel advisory and is still in the country, said Minister for Foreign Affairs Vivian Balakrishnan in parliament on Aug. 7.

He said the Singaporean had registered with the MFA and insisted on going ahead with his trip despite knowing the dangers.

Several other Singaporeans are still in Israel and known to MFA.

Balakrishnan disclosed this when responding to Holland–Bukit Timah GRC Member of Parliament (MP) Christopher de Souza's question on the impact of escalating tensions in the Middle East on Singapore.

This was following the recent intensified fighting along Lebanon’s southern border and Hezbollah’s increasing use of reconnaissance drones over northern Israel.

Singapore 'gravely concerned' about escalating tensions

Balakrishnan said that Singapore is "gravely concerned" about the escalating tensions, which have put at risk efforts to secure a ceasefire agreement in Gaza.

He reiterated Singapore's call for an immediate ceasefire, de-escalation of tensions, and cooperation between the parties towards a negotiated two-state solution.

"Singapore's approach remains to be constructive, to be helpful, to support all efforts towards peace, and we will continue to support international efforts to create the necessary conditions that will enable this peace process to begin again," he said.

Safety of Singaporeans in the Middle East a key concern

Balakrishnan also stressed that the safety and security of Singaporeans in the Middle East is the government's "key concern".

He pointed out that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) has existing advisories against Singaporeans travelling to Lebanon, and in particular, the Israel-Lebanon and Israel-Syria borders.

"But I have to inform the House that there is, in fact, one Singaporean currently e-registered in Lebanon who has insisted on proceeding with the trip, despite knowing the dangers," Balakrishnan noted.

He said that MFA will remain in close touch with all the Singaporeans who are e-registered in the region and the Singapore Embassy in Tel Aviv stands ready to provide consular assistance.

Additionally, he reminded travellers to the Middle East to e-register with MFA and take precautions for personal safety.

Several Singaporeans still in Israel

Marsiling–Yew Tee GRC Member of Parliament (MP) Alex Yam asked Balakrishnan if MFA was aware of the total number of Singaporeans still in the immediate vicinity of the region, registered or unregistered and whether a stricter travel advisory might be issued for Singaporeans in future.

Balakrishnan noted that by definition, MFA would not be aware of the number of unregistered Singaporeans in the region.

He added that there are "several" registered Singaporeans currently in Israel.

However, Balakrishnan appealed to Singaporeans not to travel to such hot spots for their own safety unless it is absolutely necessary to do so.

"Frankly, as far as MFA is concerned, it's not a matter of 'strict'. We have signalled unambiguously through our travel advisories and notices — please don't go to hot spots where safety will be an issue or where we anticipate that further regional conflagration is a real and present risk," he said.

He said that Singaporean travellers will not be left behind if they get into trouble, but opined that they are "generating enormous work and concern and sometimes even risk" to the MFA officers.

Balakrishnan also expressed his admiration for MFA officers who have put themselves on the front line, especially throughout offices in the Middle East, to safeguard Singapore's interests and to help Singaporeans overseas.

