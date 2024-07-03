Back

Zouk otter mum likely died due to natural causes: NParks

Her carcass had been retrieved by NParks and sent to Mandai Wildlife Group for a postmortem.

Seri Mazliana | July 03, 2024, 05:24 PM

The mother of the Zouk otter family in Singapore which died on Jun. 27 likely died due to natural causes.

In a statement to Mothership on Jul. 3, How Choon Beng, Group Director of Wildlife Management at the National Parks Board (NParks) said it was alerted to a carcass of a smooth-coated otter found by a Potong Pasir waterway on the day of the incident.

The carcass had been discovered by otter watchers following her initial disappearance from the otter family.

Died naturally

NParks said it retrieved the carcass and later sent it to Mandai Wildlife Group for a postmortem.

Results revealed that Zouk mum is likely to have died naturally.

How added that smooth-coated otters such as Zouk mum can often be found in Singapore's waterbodies, mangroves, mudflats and coastal areas.

Also known by their scientific name Lutrogale perspicillata, wild individuals usually have a life span of between eight to 10 years.

NParks also advised members of the public to call the 24-hour Animal Response Centre at 1800-476-1600 if they require assistance for wildlife-related issues.

Top photo via Ottercity / FB

