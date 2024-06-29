Beloved Zouk otter mum dies after going missing

The mother of the beloved Zouk otter family in Singapore has died.

Otter enthusiast group Ottercity shared in a Facebook post that otter watchers had found her carcass at the edge of Potong Pasir canal on Jun. 28 morning, following her initial disappearance.

Zouk mum was estimated to be around eight years old.

An eventful week for the Zouk otter family

Ottercity informed that both of the otter family's parents had gone missing since the morning of Jun. 22 in an earlier Facebook post.

The past few days were eventful for the Zouk family as their patriarch was ousted from the family earlier this week.

Ottercity wrote: "It has been dramatic past few days. Dad was ousted from the family earlier this week, we suspect he was challenged by another external male who has been shadowing his family - but we could not confirm nor could identify him yet."

According to the group, he had disappeared for two days following the incident, but eventually reunited with the family.

However, he was reportedly "forced out" shortly upon his return and left again.

Zouk mum did not follow him and stayed with the otter family, but later also left.

The otter watchers believe that Zouk mum had gone to look for her partner following his disappearance.

Zouk mum's carcass found at Potong Pasir canal

In a subsequent update on Jun. 28, Ottercity announced that otter watchers had found the carcass of Zouk mum at the edge of Potong Pasir canal.

The otter family was not far from her carcass, down the river.

The National Parks Board (NParks) has recovered her carcass, which will be sent for pathology analysis, Ottercity said.

Separately, Myottermelon, an otter photography and videography group in Singapore, updated that Zouk dad was spotted on Jun. 27 at Botanic Gardens.

However, he's alone and suffered more injuries after encountering another otter family.

More about Zouk mum

You may wonder why Zouk mum's death has left such an impact on the otter watchers in Singapore.

That's because Zouk mum was the daughter of the well-known Bishan otter parents, which died in 2018 and 2022.

Zouk mum and dad started their family along Singapore river near old Zouk warehouse at Jiak Kim Street, and hence the name of the otter family.

The Zouk otter family is perhaps the otter family that's most adept at navigating around the urbanised environment in Singapore.

Under Zouk mum's care, the otter family has been spotted at various locations in central Singapore including Botanic Gardens, Plaza Singapura, and Pasir Panjang.

The family had made news on several occasions, such as crashing a couple's wedding photoshoot.

As territorial animals and given our limited waterways, Ottercity praised Zouk mum for keeping her family together and ensuring their safety by avoiding confrontations with other otter families in Singapore.

"We will miss her dearly and will continue to watch the development of the Zouk family," Ottercity said.

Condolences from otter enthusiasts

News of her death garnered the attention of otter enthusiasts, who shared tribute posts on Facebook.

Otter watcher Jeff Tan highlighted that Zouk mum resembled her father, also known as the Bishan dad.

He added that he remembered her as a "fierce but loving wife", which could be occasionally seen "nipping" on Zouk dad.

"RIP, Zouk Mom, may you reunite with Bishan Dad and Mom across the rainbow bridge," Tan said.

Myottermelon also conveyed their condolences.

The group said it last spotted Zouk mum on Jun. 21.

"It was an emotional day for the few of us who rushed down to see Mum for the last time."

The group said that Zouk mum was a "beautiful strong lady with her gorgeous, everywhere long whiskers; a caring mum and grandma, and a loving wife".

They also highlighted the Zouk otter family's appearance in the 2024 BBC Earth documentary series Mammals.

Myottermelon said: "Thank you Zouk Mum for a wonderful time together. Love you always, and miss you deeply already...."

Mothership has reached out to NParks for comment.

Top photos via Ottercity/Facebook & Jeff Tan/Facebook