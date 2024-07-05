'My fault for not balancing the relationship well': Thai actor Nine confirms breakup with actress Baifern

Thai actor Nine Naphat Siangsomboon has officially broken up with actress and girlfriend Baifern Pimchanok Luevisadpaibul.

In a media conference at Bangkok's Hilton Sukhumvit Hotel on Jul. 4, Nine, 28, said that it was "his fault" for not being able to balance relationships well.

Earlier speculation

The announcement follows his statement on Instagram on Jun. 26, in which Nine had asked for more time to publicly address rumours of their breakup.

The pair co-starred in the hit Thai movie "Friend Zone" in 2019 and had been dating for more than one year since 2022.

Rumours about the pair's breakup first circulated in May 2024 after their return from a trip to Switzerland together.

Thai actress Pimpaka Siangsomboon, who is Nine's mother, had earlier been speculated to be the cause of their separation.

She has reportedly engaged lawyers to take action against some news agencies.

"Stepped back to be friends"

During the conference, Nine said that they have "stepped back to be friends" and confirmed that they are still on friendly terms nonetheless.

According to a Facebook post by Khaosod English, he admitted that it had been his fault for not balancing relationships well.

The Nation Thailand reported that Nine confirmed there was no third party involved.

He added that he is currently focusing on healing after the breakup.

"I cannot predict the future, but I believe it's important for both of us to have space to heal."

He praised Baifern, 31, saying that she is a sincere person and someone who prioritises others' feelings above her own.

"I don't regret anything that happened. She is the best woman in my heart," Nine said.

According to The Nation, Baifern will address Thai media about the breakup at a conference on Jul. 11.

At the end of the conference, Nine could be seen leaving the venue in tears, with attendees supporting and encouraging him.

⁃“We’ve stepped back to be friends.” ⁃“We are not angry at each other. We only have good intentions towards each other.” ⁃“It’s my fault that I couldn’t balance relationships well.” ⁃“Baifern is lovely, greateful to her family, always priorities other’s feelings rather than… pic.twitter.com/CIaPKtMNxC — Maileen (@Maileen_T) July 4, 2024

Top photos via Naphat Siangsomboon นาย ณภัทร/Instagram