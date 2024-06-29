Thai actor Nine breaks the silence after rumours of breakup with Baifern

After much speculation that Thai stars Nine Naphat Siangsomboon and Baifern Pimchanok Luevisadpaibul have broken up, Nine has put out a statement on his Instagram page.

In an Instagram post on June 26, Nine said that he wanted to say something before the entire situation gets out of control.

Their respective families, as well as himself and Baifern, have been greatly affected by this matter, he wrote.

Nine asked for more time to handle the issue before coming out to address the media once again.

He also thanked everyone for the encouragement and support they have given him and Baifern.

What happened?

Nine and Baifern's love story began in 2022 after Nine admitted to confessing his love to Baifern.

Baifern is one of Thailand's biggest actresses and is well-known for her lead role as Nam in the 2010 movie hit "First Love (Crazy Little Thing Called Love)".

Nine, a Thai actor and model, has starred in multiple productions with Baifern over the years, including "Friend Zone" in 2019 and "Sroi Sabunnga: A Tale of Ylang Ylang" in 2022.

There have been speculations over the couple's split after Baifern posted a photo with the caption: "This is what it's like to be broken."

Her post included the hashtag #Thicha, which is the name of the upcoming drama that she will be starring in.

Nine commented on the post with two emojis, a white heart and a twist sign.

According to Pop Inquirer, Baifern dodged questions about the rumours at a recent media event, saying that it was not an appropriate time to answer such questions.

Apart from that post, there have also been speculations that Nine's mother was involved in the deterioration of the couple's relationship.

Nine's mother has gotten in touch with a lawyer and is reportedly taking legal action against news agencies that spread untruths.

Top photo via Nine Naphat/Instagram.