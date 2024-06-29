Back

Thai actor Nine breaks the silence after rumours of breakup with Baifern

He said their families have been deeply affected by the rumours.

Tanya Ong | June 29, 2024, 04:46 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

After much speculation that Thai stars Nine Naphat Siangsomboon and Baifern Pimchanok Luevisadpaibul have broken up, Nine has put out a statement on his Instagram page.

Family affected by the incident

In an Instagram post on June 26, Nine said that he wanted to say something before the entire situation gets out of control.

Their respective families, as well as himself and Baifern, have been greatly affected by this matter, he wrote.

Nine asked for more time to handle the issue before coming out to address the media once again.

He also thanked everyone for the encouragement and support they have given him and Baifern.

Photo via Nine Naphat/Instagram.

What happened?

Nine and Baifern's love story began in 2022 after Nine admitted to confessing his love to Baifern.

Baifern is one of Thailand's biggest actresses and is well-known for her lead role as Nam in the 2010 movie hit "First Love (Crazy Little Thing Called Love)".

Nine, a Thai actor and model, has starred in multiple productions with Baifern over the years, including "Friend Zone" in 2019 and "Sroi Sabunnga: A Tale of Ylang Ylang" in 2022.

There have been speculations over the couple's split after Baifern posted a photo with the caption: "This is what it's like to be broken."

https://www.instagram.com/p/C8bVXWIRVcX/

Her post included the hashtag #Thicha, which is the name of the upcoming drama that she will be starring in.

Nine commented on the post with two emojis, a white heart and a twist sign.

According to Pop Inquirer, Baifern dodged questions about the rumours at a recent media event, saying that it was not an appropriate time to answer such questions.

Apart from that post, there have also been speculations that Nine's mother was involved in the deterioration of the couple's relationship.

Nine's mother has gotten in touch with a lawyer and is reportedly taking legal action against news agencies that spread untruths.

Top photo via Nine Naphat/Instagram.

2 dies as tour bus carrying 21 people overturns while driving downhill from Genting Highlands

The tour bus carried 21 people, including 18 Chinese nationals, a bus driver and two tour guides.

June 29, 2024, 03:44 PM

S'pore prevents arms flow into Myanmar, but does not intend to block legitimate trade: MFA

"We have been very careful to avoid inadvertently causing greater hardship for the Myanmar people," said MFA.

June 29, 2024, 03:28 PM

K-pop girl group Aespa holding fan sign event at Plaza Singapura on Jul. 21

:O

June 29, 2024, 02:33 PM

5 community cats die at Mei Ling Street within a month, SPCA suspect poisoning from pest control

SPCA said a total of nine cats were suspected to be poisoned.

June 29, 2024, 01:35 PM

Durian season in S'pore in full swing with durian giveaways, S$5 Mao Shan Wangs

Nice.

June 29, 2024, 12:41 PM

4-vehicle chain collision after Lalamove van crashes into stationary lorry in Lim Chu Kang, 2 injured

The 42-year-old male van driver is assisting with investigations.

June 29, 2024, 12:21 PM

SCDF firefighter sent to hospital after Jurong Fishery Port Road fire, around 40 people evacuated

He experienced giddiness after the firefighting operation, which required the firefighters to enter a smoke-logged area.

June 29, 2024, 10:57 AM

Banned weight loss medicine detected in KetoDiet Coffee from M'sia, SFA warns public not to consume

Consumption of sibutramine may lead to an increased risk of heart attack, stroke and other health conditions.

June 29, 2024, 10:25 AM

Beloved Zouk otter mum dies after going missing

Rest in peace.

June 29, 2024, 12:51 AM

2 in S'pore hospitalised after using illegal underarm whitening cream & weight loss pills

The products have been taken down from e-commerce platforms.

June 28, 2024, 06:48 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.