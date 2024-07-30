Back

300,000 S'poreans visited Japan in 1st half of 2024

Sugoi.

Julia Yee | July 30, 2024, 06:33 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

Do you like going to Japan?

If the answer is "yes", you are most certainly not alone.

Like really not alone.

We love Japan

According to the Japan National Tourism Organization (JNTO), a grand total of 300,000 people from Singapore travelled to Japan in just the first half of 2024 for the duration from January to June.

This includes transiting travellers and foreigners who live in Japan, such as expats and international students.

And of course, those who really love Japan and visited it more than once in the last six months would have further contributed to the numbers.

JNTO also said these statistics refer purely to Singapore citizens who have made the trip to Japan — not including permanent residents.

Other countries also love Japan

South Korean visitors were the biggest fans of Japan, with 4,442,100 people from there travelling to Japan from January to June 2024.

Next up came China and Taiwan, which had 3,068,000 and 2,979,200 travellers respectively, during the same period.

After Hong Kong and Thailand, Singapore ranked sixth on the list.

Malaysia came in at number seven with 241,800 travellers.

In total, Japan hosted a whopping 17,777,200 arrivals in the first half of 2024.

Yen factor

More Singaporeans have likely been spurred to travel to Japan because of the favourable exchange rate of late.

On Jun. 27, the Singapore dollar reached a then record high of S$1 to 118.21 yen.

It wasn't long before it shattered this new record with a rate of S$1 to 120.02 yen on Jul. 11.

As of now, the Japanese yen has strengthened slightly against the Singapore dollar, making the exchange rate S$1 to 115.21 yen.

Image via Google

Related story

Top image via Nikolay Likomanov/Unsplash

Man, 64, arrested at Meyer Road, nearly S$700,000 worth of drugs found in residence

Investigation into the suspect's activities are ongoing.

July 30, 2024, 06:18 PM

Minion Land at Universal Studios S'pore to open in 2025

Bello.

July 30, 2024, 06:00 PM

Israel athletes booed during Paris Olympics opening ceremony, 3 allegedly received death threats

Some Israeli athletes were also doxed.

July 30, 2024, 05:47 PM

Juvenile crocodile eats baby water monitor at Sungei Buloh

Hunter and prey.

July 30, 2024, 05:37 PM

2 men charged for alleged attempt to cheat IRAS of over S$33,000 in Jobs Support Scheme grants

One of the men was also charged for allegedly cheating EnterpriseSG into disbursing S$33,120 in grants.

July 30, 2024, 05:25 PM

Median monthly income in S'pore rose to S$5,200 in 2023, oil & bunker traders highest earners

Full data from MOM publicly accessible.

July 30, 2024, 05:24 PM

Up to S$900 million to be spent over 8 years to improve bus services, including those in newer estates

Especially in areas with fewer existing bus services.

July 30, 2024, 05:12 PM

Ambulance gets into accident with food delivery rider while leaving KTPH, rider sent to hospital

It was a minor accident.

July 30, 2024, 04:53 PM

3 men arrested after causing ruckus at Orchard Plaza porridge shop with bleach, frying pan & knife

Dangerous.

July 30, 2024, 04:31 PM

Bus driver & passenger in wheelchair get into shouting match at Gambas Ave, bus unable to move off

No chill.

July 30, 2024, 04:19 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.