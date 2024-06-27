Back

S$1 to 118.20 yen: S'pore dollar hits record high against Japanese yen on Jun. 27

Japanese authorities are considering measures to prop up the yen.

Tharun Suresh | June 27, 2024, 12:22 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

If you are looking to travel to Japan anytime soon, you are in luck.

The Singapore dollar reached a new high against the Japanese yen of S$1 to 118.21 yen on Jun. 27, 2024, according to Google Finance:

sgdtoyen Screenshot from Google Finance.

A historic low

The yen has been steadily weakening since March 2024.

On Mar. 22, the yen plunged to a historic low of 112.85 yen to S$1.

The yen tumbled again to another low of 116.02 yen to S$1 on Apr. 27.

Financial Times reported that the yen fell to its lowest against the U.S. dollar since 1986 on Jun. 26, with 160.3 yen trading for US$1.

Measures to prop up yen

Nikkei Asia explained that the yen's decline, part of a historic trend since 2022, is largely due to interest rate gap pressures and a growing trade deficit.

Measures to prop up the yen might be expected.

Japanese Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki said on Jun. 27 that Japanese authorities were ready to take "necessary actions" on the declining yen, according to CNA

CNA also reported that the Bank of Japan has dropped signals of an imminent interest rate hike, which would strengthen the yen.

Tourism galore

A weak yen might be good news for Singaporean tourists. It means that our dollar has more purchasing power in Japan.

That being said, the weak yen has led to a flood of tourists into Japan from around the world.

In turn, many in Japan are complaining about overcrowding and poor behaviour by tourists, Bloomberg reported.

Top photo from Canva. 

ANA plane makes emergency landing in Nagoya due to loss of cabin pressure, 11 reportedly unwell

The occurrence has been flagged as a serious incident.

June 27, 2024, 05:41 PM

Snoop Dogg, 52, runs 200m in 34.4 sec at US Olympics track & field trials, says 'Ain't bad'

He is 52 years old.

June 27, 2024, 05:40 PM

Har cheong gai-themed outlet opening at Junction 8 with burgers, rice boxes & more on Jul. 5, 2024

Har-py eating.

June 27, 2024, 04:49 PM

Photographers spot rare flying fox swooping overhead at Hampstead Wetlands Park

Fangtastic sighting.

June 27, 2024, 04:41 PM

More than 23,000 people applied for 6,938 flats during June 2024 BTO exercise

There were 16,667 applicants for 4,793 three-room and bigger flats.

June 27, 2024, 04:10 PM

Gardens By The Bay voted 8th-best attraction in the world: TripAdvisor travellers' ratings

An average rating of 4.5 stars out of 5, based on more than 60,000 reviews.

June 27, 2024, 03:39 PM

Neither S'pore nor Thailand can afford to 'do more of the same', given pressure on post-war order: Vivian Balakrishnan

Vivian also said that attempts to broaden markets and reach a wider architecture are not “inimical” to Asean’s overall growth or to bilateral relations.

June 27, 2024, 03:00 PM

New process for post-appeal applications in capital punishment cases to come into effect on Jun. 28

First introduced in Parliament in November 2022.

June 27, 2024, 02:01 PM

7-time Michelin star recipient Putien Kitchener Road outlet loses star in Michelin Guide S’pore 2024

The outlet was awarded one Michelin star in 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2021, 2022, and 2023.

June 27, 2024, 12:42 PM

ABC Brickworks Market tray return points now have anti-bird automated doors

After complaints from diners.

June 27, 2024, 12:42 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.