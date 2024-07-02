S'pore ready to recognise the State of Palestine at 'an appropriate time': Vivian Balakrishnan

Singapore is ready in principle to recognise the State of Palestine and will be making the move at an appropriate time, said Singapore's Minister for Foreign Affairs, Vivian Balakrishnan, during the parliament sitting on Jul. 2, 2024.

He was answering questions posed by People's Action Party (PAP) Members of Parliament (MP) Zhulkarnain Abdul Rahim and Mariam Jaafar on Singapore's position of recognising Palestine as a state, given Singapore's vote in the United Nations (UN) General Assembly in May 2024.

On May 10, 2024, the UN General Assembly voted in favour of a resolution calling on the UN Security Council to consider Palestine's request for statehood and full membership of the world body.

Singapore was among 143 out of 193 members of the General Assembly who voted in favour of the resolution. Nine members voted against, and 25 abstained.

Prepared to recognise the State of Palestine

Singapore's vote for the resolution "reflected our strong desire to encourage both Israel and Palestine to resume direct negotiations towards a two-state solution, at a time when the prospects for such negotiations were increasingly bleak," said Vivian.

The vote also means that Singapore is prepared to recognise the State of Palestine in principle and will make this move at an appropriate time.

"Our key consideration is that such a move should help the progress towards peace and a negotiated two-state solution."

Specifically, there is a need for an effective Palestinian government that accepts Israel’s right to exist and categorically renounces terrorism.

"Both sides have legitimate rights, and both peoples have a right to live in peace and dignity within secure borders. We urge both sides to seize the moment to take steps towards a long-lasting peace and put an end to the suffering that has gone on for too long," said Vivian.

Negotiated two-state solution

Singapore has consistently advocated for the negotiated two-state solution as a way for Israelis and Palestinians to live side by side in peace and security.

In many instances, Singapore has expressed that the two-state solution is the only viable path for achieving a comprehensive, just, and durable solution to the conflict.

The Minister for Foreign Affairs also said that Israelis and Palestinians "need to exercise leadership and will have to work together to forge a better future" for their people.

Enhanced Technical Assistance Package (ETAP)

Vivian also answered questions by Workers' Party (WP) MP Gerald Giam on the contribution of Singapore's technical assistance to Palestinian officials.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs said that Singapore will continue its engagement with the Palestinian Authority (PA) and will continue to implement a S$10 million Enhanced Technical Assistance Package (ETAP) specifically meant to support Palestinian capacity-building efforts.

Trained more than 750 Palestinian officials to date

To date, Singapore has trained more than 750 Palestinian officials in areas like diplomacy, water management, economic development, and urban planning— important areas of expertise for any government.

Palestine's Prime Minister Mohammad Mustafa expressed appreciation for Singapore's technical assistance to Vivian during his visit to Ramallah in March 2024.

During the visit, Mohammad sought interest in further capacity-building support in civil service training and digitalisation.

"I welcomed his interests in these areas, and I said that Singapore will do our best to respond."

As a follow-up, a “Transforming Public Service with the Power of Artificial Intelligence” course will be organised for PA officials later this month.

Fully funded scholarships

Singapore has also provided fully funded scholarships for Palestinian officials to pursue postgraduate studies at our local universities.

This year, three Palestinian officials have been awarded scholarships in accountancy, international political economy, and information security.

"We hope that this training will help PA officials better serve the Palestinian people, as well as equip them with useful skills when it comes to the eventual reconstruction of Gaza."

Training Palestinian officials to aid the reconstruction of Gaza

WP MP Faisal Manap asked if Singapore has plans to train Palestinian officials to aid the reconstruction of Gaza.

In response, Vivian said that Singapore will assess how best it can assist bilaterally and as part of multilateral efforts.

Vivian said that he remains in close touch with his counterparts in the region on this issue.

On Jun. 11, 2024, Singapore participated in a Conference co-hosted by King Abdullah II of Jordan, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al Sisi, and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to discuss the humanitarian response to Gaza.

"We stand ready to contribute, taking into account Gaza’s needs and our resources and expertise, after the fighting has ceased. For now, however, the focus should be on securing an immediate humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza and the release of all the hostages immediately," said Vivian.

Top image via Ministry of Foreign Affairs Singapore.