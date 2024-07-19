SIA ION service centre in S'pore & reservation hotlines facing issues due to global IT outage

Singapore Airlines (SIA) services at the ION service centre in Singapore and reservation hotlines are experiencing technical issues due to a global IT system outage.

The national carrier made the announcement on social media on Jul. 19.

This was in response to IT outages reported across the world, such as Singapore , the United States, the United Kingdom, India and Australia, which has affected flights and banking services.

The disruption, linked to Microsoft's Windows, appears to stem from an issue with cybersecurity software firm CrowdStrike.

SIA added that there has been no impact on SIA flights, which are operating as scheduled.

"We are working closely with our service partners to resolve the issue as soon as possible," SIA said.

"Customers who wish to make a new flight booking or amend an existing flight booking are advised to do so via the SIA website or SingaporeAir mobile app."

SIA urged customers reach out at a later time for all non-urgent servicing requests.

"For all urgent servicing requests for flights departing in less than 72 hours, please reach out to us via, and we will endeavour to assist you as soon as possible," SIA added.

"SIA sincerely apologises for the inconvenience caused."

