Changi Airport affected by global IT systems crash, some check-ins done manually

Ground staff are assisting passengers.

Sulaiman Daud | July 19, 2024, 04:15 PM

Events

Changi Airport has been affected by the global IT systems outage that struck on Jul. 19 (Singapore time).

At around 3:45pm, the airport's Facebook page shared that the check-in process for some airlines was being managed manually due to the outage.

Changi Airport ground staff are providing assistance to passengers, especially those with impending departure flights.

The airport apologised for the inconvenience.

The disruption, linked to Microsoft's Windows, appears to stem from an issue with cybersecurity software firm CrowdStrike.

The global IT outage has reportedly hit airlines, banking systems and the media in countries like Japan, New Zealand, Australia and India.

The Straits Times updated on it social media platforms at 2:39pm that it was also affected.

Flight information boards at Changi Airport's Terminal 4 are showing that some flights have been "re-timed", CNA reported.

A couple of AirAsia flights and VietJet Air flight are affected, alongside many other consumer-facing services.

Top photo from Changi Airport.

