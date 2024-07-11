Back

S$1 to 120 yen: S'pore dollar hits record high against Japan yen on Jul. 11

The Bank of Japan continues to keep low rates.

Seri Mazliana | July 11, 2024, 09:02 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

If you're planning to exchange your Singapore dollars for an upcoming Japan trip, now might be a good time to do so.

The Singapore dollar reached a new high against the Japanese yen of S$1 to 120.02 yen on Jul. 11, 2024 at 6:07am, according to Google Finance:

Screenshot via Google

Consistent lows

At the time of writing, the Japanese yen currently sits at 119.90 yen to S$1.

The Japanese yen has been weakening against the Singapore dollar in a series of record lows in the last few months since March 2024.

It previously hit a low of 118.21 yen to S$1 on Jun. 27, 2024.

On Apr. 26, it sunk to 116.02 yen to S$1.

Weakening yen due to new tax-free investment scheme

According to Nikkei Asia, the weakening yen is partly due to Japanese citizens buying overseas assets via a revamped tax-free investment scheme, namely the Nippon Individual Savings Accounts (NISA).

Japan, which has been suffering a trade deficit, has its investment trust management companies and asset management firms purchasing 6.16 trillion yen (S$51 billion) in international investments, more than they sold, in the first half of the year.

"Investment money tends to flow to Western and other countries where corporate and overall economic growth expectations are high," Japan Research Institute economist Soichiro Tateishi said, as quoted by Nikkei Asia.

As Japanese residents buy dollar-denominated stocks or bonds through mutual funds without currency hedging, they end up selling the yen against the dollar.

Rising foreign investments done via NISA contributed to lowering the value of the yen.

According to The Japan Times, the Bank of Japan continues to keep low rates and wavers on the reduction of bond purchases.

In the last year, the yen has gone down more than 15 per cent.

Top photo via Canva

S'pore welcomes Palestinian Authority officers on study visit, will learn about AI & data for public service

The officers are here to learn about the applications of artificial intelligence and the use of data in assisting with decision-making in public service.

July 11, 2024, 08:05 PM

DBS sponsoring S'pore kitefoil world champion Maximilian Maeder till after 2028 Los Angeles Olympics

The partnership will last four and a half years.

July 11, 2024, 07:12 PM

Sauna structure outside Serangoon Central HDB flat dismantled

The owner approached them to arrange for the removal.

July 11, 2024, 06:43 PM

Over 600kg of smokeless tobacco seized in Little India, some hidden under drain covers, in electrical boxes

The estimated street value of the products seized is over S$100,000.

July 11, 2024, 06:35 PM

Actor George Clooney calls on Biden to withdraw from US presidential race

"The one battle [Biden] cannot win is the fight against time."

July 11, 2024, 06:35 PM

Kenneth Jeyaretnam 'seriously ill' in the UK, unable to return to S'pore for investigations

In response to Jeyeratnam's post, SPF and the POFMA office said that they "do not know the specific nature of the medical situation".

July 11, 2024, 06:23 PM

S'pore couple marries after dating for 14 years, holds simple wedding at Sengkang HDB pavilion

They wanted to make it convenient for their elderly relatives and celebrate with their neighbours.

July 11, 2024, 05:59 PM

New hawker concept at Tampines 1 has Tai Wah Pork Noodle, King of Fried Rice & more

All in one.

July 11, 2024, 05:59 PM

S.E.A. Aquarium donates 5 whitetip reef shark pups to Hong Kong Ocean Park for marine conservation

The sharks are classified as "Vulnerable".

July 11, 2024, 05:48 PM

Joanna Dong, 42, diagnosed with Stage 1 cancer after 'tiny' tumour removed from breast

However, she's assured fans that her body is "clear from cancer" after the tissue was removed.

July 11, 2024, 05:42 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.