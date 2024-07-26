Another Sengkang flat sells for S$1 million, while Punggol flat sells for all-time high of S$1.228 million

Two resale flats in the northeast of Singapore have made headlines in July 2024.

This was after a second large flat in Sengkang sold for S$1 million, while a large loft flat in Punggol hit an all-time high price in the estate when it changed hands for S$1.228 million.

Both transactions were noted by 99.co, in an article that took stock of the housing trend in the northeast of Singapore.

Sengkang five-room resale flat: S$1 million

The five-room resale flat at Block 216B Compassvale Drive in Sengkang that sold for S$1 million is a 1,205 sq ft property situated somewhere within the 16th and 18th floors.

It has 91 years and 11 months left on its lease and is categorised as a premium apartment on the HDB website that recorded the sale.

This sale marks the second million-dollar transaction in the estate.

Punggol five-room resale flat: S$1.228 million

The five-room flat at Block 269A Punggol Field that was sold for S$1,228,000 marked a record high for the estate.

The 1,603 sq ft property is situated between the 14th and 18th floors and categorised as a premium apartment loft on the HDB website that recorded the sale.

It has 87 years and eight months left on its lease.

The previous high in Punggol was achieved when a HDB resale flat at Punggol Sapphire along Punggol Field was sold for S$1.198 million in the latter half of 2022.

Million dollar flats a minority

Minister for National Development Desmond Lee noted in September 2023 that million dollar flats made up less than 1 per cent of the HDB resale transactions registered from July 2015 to June 2023.

Among these buyers, the median age was 40 years old.

About 94 per cent of the buyers were Singapore citizens, while about 6 per cent were permanent residents.

