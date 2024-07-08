Swimmer Quah Ting Wen’s appeal to compete at Olympics rejected by S’pore Aquatics

UPDATE on Jul. 8, 2024, at 9pm: Singapore Aquatics has failed in its appeal to World Aquatics to have both Quah Ting Wen and Gan Ching Hwee compete at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Singaporean swimmer Quah Ting Wen's appeal to Singapore Aquatics (SAQ) for a place at the 2024 Paris Olympics has been rejected, according to an email seen by Mothership.

However, the association is still waiting on the results of a separate appeal to the international swimming governing body, World Aquatics, to allow both Quah and fellow swimmer Gan Ching Hwee to participate at this year's games.

On Jul. 6, news broke that Quah, 31, had been replaced in Singapore's swimming contingent by Gan.

Speaking to Mothership before the results of her SAQ appeal were known, Quah described the decision to replace her as "confusing" and "disappointing".

"After two years of being told by the coaches the importance of qualifying a relay for Team Singapore, training day in and out for that event and position, and after we actually did our jobs to qualify the team for Paris, to now be replaced by a last minute addition to the team is not only confusing, but also disappointing."

"I've been quite open about the fact that this would have been my last Olympic Games," Quah said, who added that she had looked forward to participating in what would have been Singapore's first ever entry in to the relay event at the Olympics.

"I think to have that taken away, I think unfairly, it just leaves me feeling very frustrated and very disappointed."

Background

Quah had been set to swim the freestyle leg of the women's 4x100m medley relay.

She told Mothership that she was sent forms and a contract to sign on Jul. 4, which seemingly confirmed her spot on the team.

The relay team also comprised Letitia Sim, Levinia Sim, and Quah's sister, Jing Wen.

The quartet qualified for the Paris Olympics on Feb. 18 when they finished ninth overall in the heats of the World Aquatics Championships and set a new national record of 4 minutes 2.88 seconds.

As Letitia was the only swimmer of the four to qualify to compete at an individual event by meeting the Olympic qualifying time (or "A" cut), World Aquatics granted Singapore an exemption to allow three relay-only swimmers to compete instead of the maximum of two.

World Aquatics confirmed Singapore's entry for the relay on Jul. 4.

However, the next day, World Aquatics subsequently invited Gan to swim at the Olympics through her Olympic consideration time (or "B" cut).

SAQ was then informed that it would have to choose between sending Gan or one of the relay-only swimmers.

The local swimming association said that its decision to send Gan instead of Quah was governed by its selection policy, which has been in place since June 2023.

Gan — a freestyle specialist — who qualified for the Olympics through her timing in the 1500m freestyle, will take Quah's place in the medley relay.

Appeal

SAQ confirmed that Quah had lodged an appeal with the association on Jul. 6; their appeals committee met that day to deliberate her case.

SAQ added that "in the best interest of the team", SAQ it would continue to appeal to World Aquatics for both swimmers to compete at Paris 2024.

Further updates will be provided on Jul. 8 after the appeal processes are completed.

