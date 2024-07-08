S'pore Aquatics unsuccessful in appeal to World Aquatics to have Quah Ting Wen in Olympics team

Singapore Aquatics (SAQ) has failed in its appeal to have both Quah Ting Wen and Gan Ching Hwee compete at the 2024 Paris Olympics

In a Jul. 8 press release, SAQ President Mark Chay said that the association had appealed to World Aquatics to "allow Singapore to send our best possible swimmers to the Olympics".

"But that was not to be and we will have to respect the decision. We will still compete in seven events despite the unsuccessful appeal and we urge everyone to get behind our team of five who, I have no doubt, will do us proud."

A separate appeal by Quah to SAQ was also rejected on Jul. 7, according to an email seen by Mothership.

Quah's response

Speaking to Mothership, Quah said that she was "very disappointed" at the outcome of the appeals but was not surprised.

"I'm just exhausted from three days of having to deal with this — it's been tough, a month out from the Olympics. I feel it kind of puts a damper on the whole thing."

She expressed hope that SAQ could review its selection policy to avoid similar situations for other swimmers in the future.

"Make it clearer, cover all your bases, look at the international body's policy — streamline yours with that as well as possible... so that it won't get so messy."

"I also have to mention that I am thankful that while making my appeal, there have been people in institutions that have tried their best to help me," added Quah.

"I am very grateful for them doing that."

SAQ appreciates Quah's dedication and commitment

In SAQ's press release, Chay put on record SAQ's appreciation to Quah "for her dedication and commitment she has shown in this Olympic campaign".

“We understand her disappointment and empathise with her. We look forward to Ting Wen being an important part of our 2025 plans when we host the World Aquatics Championships and compete in the SEA Games.”

Background

Quah was previously set to swim at the Paris Olympics as part of Singapore's women's 4x100m medley relay team with her sister, Quah Jing Wen, and the Sim sisters, Letitia and Levinia Sim.

The team had qualified for the Paris Olympics on Feb. 18 when they finished ninth overall in the heats of the World Aquatics Championships and set a new national record of 4 minutes 2.88 seconds.

As Letitia was the only swimmer of the four to qualify to compete at an individual event by meeting the Olympic qualifying time (or "A" cut), World Aquatics granted Singapore an exemption to allow three relay-only swimmers to compete instead of the maximum of two.

World Aquatics confirmed Singapore's entry for the relay on Jul. 4.

However, the next day, World Aquatics subsequently invited Gan to swim at the Olympics through her Olympic consideration time (or "B" cut).

SAQ was then informed that it would have to choose between sending Gan or one of the relay-only swimmers.

"SAQ’s Selection Committee met and considered all permutations for the best outcome for the relay team of Letitia, Gan, and two more relay-only swimmers," read the association's press release.

"The committee decided on the following line-up: backstroke (Levenia), breaststroke (Letitia), butterfly (Jing Wen) and freestyle (Gan)."

The local swimming association added that its decision to send Gan instead of Quah was governed by its selection policy, which has been in place since June 2023.

After she was informed by SAQ of their decision, Quah lodged an appeal to the local association to have her position in the team reinstated.

That appeal was ultimately unsuccessful after an SAQ appeals committee met on Jul. 7 to consider her case.

