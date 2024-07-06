Pope Francis' S'pore visit include St Theresa's Home & interfaith meet with young at Catholic JC

During his three-day visit to Singapore in September, Pope Francis will head to St Theresa's nursing home and Catholic Junior College.

He will also be celebrating mass at the National Stadium. Registration for the mass ballot began on Jun. 24 and will close on Jul. 31.

His visit from Sep. 11 to Sep. 13 is the last leg of an Asia-Pacific tour, which includes countries such as Indonesia, Papua New Guinea and Timor-Leste.

Day one

According to an itinerary issued by the Vatican on Jul. 5, the Pope will touch down at Changi Airport at 2.15pm and will receive an official welcome.

Later that day, Pope Francis, who is the first Jesuit pope, will attend a private meeting with members of the Society of Jesus in Saint Francis Xavier Retreat Centre located in Punggol.

Day two

During the second day of his visit, the Pope will attend a welcome ceremony in Parliament House at 9am.

He will then call on President Tharman Shanmugaratnam, before meeting Prime Minister Lawrence Wong.

At 10:30am, he will meet members of civil society, the diplomatic corps and others at the University Cultural Centre at the National University of Singapore.

The Pope, who is the head of the Roman Catholic Church, will end the day by celebrating mass at the National Stadium.

Day three

The pope will start the last day of his visit by going to St Theresa's Home, a Catholic welfare nursing home in Upper Thomson for the elderly and aged sick.

He will then meet young people at an inter-religious meeting in Catholic Junior College.

His farewell ceremony will be held at 11:20am at Changi Airport, and he will leave for Rome shortly after.

Related stories

Top photo via Ashwin Vaswani/Unsplash and CJC/Facebook