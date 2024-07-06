Back

Pope Francis' S'pore visit include St Theresa's Home & interfaith meet with young at Catholic JC

He will also be celebrating mass at the National Stadium.

Ruth Chai | July 06, 2024, 12:14 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

During his three-day visit to Singapore in September, Pope Francis will head to St Theresa's nursing home and Catholic Junior College.

He will also be celebrating mass at the National Stadium. Registration for the mass ballot began on Jun. 24 and will close on Jul. 31.

His visit from Sep. 11 to Sep. 13 is the last leg of an Asia-Pacific tour, which includes countries such as Indonesia, Papua New Guinea and Timor-Leste.

Day one

According to an itinerary issued by the Vatican on Jul. 5, the Pope will touch down at Changi Airport at 2.15pm and will receive an official welcome.

Later that day, Pope Francis, who is the first Jesuit pope, will attend a private meeting with members of the Society of Jesus in Saint Francis Xavier Retreat Centre located in Punggol.

Day two

During the second day of his visit, the Pope will attend a welcome ceremony in Parliament House at 9am.

He will then call on President Tharman Shanmugaratnam, before meeting Prime Minister Lawrence Wong.

At 10:30am, he will meet members of civil society, the diplomatic corps and others at the University Cultural Centre at the National University of Singapore.

The Pope, who is the head of the Roman Catholic Church, will end the day by celebrating mass at the National Stadium.

Day three

The pope will start the last day of his visit by going to St Theresa's Home, a Catholic welfare nursing home in Upper Thomson for the elderly and aged sick.

He will then meet young people at an inter-religious meeting in Catholic Junior College.

His farewell ceremony will be held at 11:20am at Changi Airport, and he will leave for Rome shortly after.

Related stories

Top photo via Ashwin Vaswani/Unsplash and CJC/Facebook

S$30,000 love scam & S$10,000 debt: How these OCBC staff prevent customers from falling victim to scams and help with challenging bank issues

How do they do it?

July 06, 2024, 12:13 PM

22-year-old elected as UK's youngest MP, won by just 39 votes

New generation.

July 06, 2024, 11:38 AM

'S'pore has got you’ if you dare to try, dream & live your life in your way: Maximilian Maeder's parents on NS deferment

The 17-year-old has just been granted deferment for NS until after the 2028 Los Angeles Olympic Games.

July 06, 2024, 10:48 AM

NS deferment for S’pore kitefoiler world champion Maximilian Maeder til after 2028 Olympics

Maeder has been granted deferment from full-time NS for about four years.

July 06, 2024, 09:58 AM

Royal Host opens at Jewel Changi Airport with hamburg steaks & S'pore-exclusive chilli crab omurice

Don't need to go to Japan anymore.

July 05, 2024, 10:43 PM

New traditional desserts cafe at Chinatown has thick toasts, pomelo sago & more

Sweet.

July 05, 2024, 10:38 PM

'My fault for not balancing the relationship well': Thai actor Nine confirms breakup with actress Baifern

Baifern is expected to address the Thai media about the breakup on Jul. 11.

July 05, 2024, 09:48 PM

S'pore charity Viva Foundation to hold free concert at Botanic Gardens on Aug. 4

Featuring local and regional acts like Miss Lou and lullaboy.

July 05, 2024, 09:39 PM

Non-emergency ambulance cases to have longer wait times of up to 20 mins: SCDF

SCDF revealed that it currently receives about 12 lower acuity calls a day.

July 05, 2024, 07:41 PM

I tried getting my wife into gaming with an MSI Stealth 18 AMG laptop. Now I want one.

It made me fall in love with gaming all over again.

July 05, 2024, 06:55 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.