Owner of 'polite' car told to remove decals by S'pore police, given stern warning

The owner of the "polite" car has been instructed by the police to remove the decals resembling the Singapore Police Force insignia from his vehicle.

Police confirmed with Mothership on Jul. 4 that the 32-year-old driver complied after being advised to remove most of the livery.

Decals matching those on police cars

The vehicle, a white Toyota Alphard, gained traction online after it was spotted on the road.

Its orange and blue decals resembled those on an emergency vehicle.

The car also had the word "polite" displayed on its doors and the front hood, with a font matching that of the word "police" on police cars.

Did it for a "better driving experience"

User Yongwei92, who is reportedly the car owner, shared in a TikTok post on Jun. 6 that he had the decals put on the car for a "better driving experience".

He highlighted that the "driving culture" in Singapore is "toxic", and claimed that drivers are not willing to give way on the road.

"When we see red, blue, orange stickers we suddenly become very safe and courteous drivers," he wrote in the caption.

He claimed that other drivers may benefit from buying the reflective stickers, which reportedly cost less than S$50 and are customisable.

Stern warning given

According to the police, the man was issued a stern warning under Section 120(A)(1)(a)(ii) of the Police Force Act 2004 on Jul. 2.

Under the Police Force Act 2004, it is an offence for a person who is not a police officer to wear or possess any police uniform, or to use any police insignia, knowing that any member of the public may believe that he or she is a police officer.

Those found guilty may be jailed for up to six months or fined up to S$2,500, or both.

Top photos via SG Road Vigilante/Facebook & @yongwei92/TikTok