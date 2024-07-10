PM Wong to deliver 1st National Day Rally speech on Aug. 18 from ITE College Central Ang Mo Kio

Prime Minister Lawrence Wong will deliver his first National Day Rally (NDR) speech on Aug. 18.

The rally will be held at the Institute of Technical Education (ITE) College Central in Ang Mo Kio, according to a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office on Jul. 10.

First rally

PM Wong, 51, was officially sworn in as Singapore’s fourth prime minister on May 15, 2024.

This will be his first NDR, an annual message from the prime minister after National Day on Aug. 9 to announce potential new policies or changes to existing ones.

In 2023, then-Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong announced the S$7 billion Majulah Package to help “young seniors” in their 50s and 60s meet retirement needs.

He also talked about the new classification scheme for Build-to-Order flats, financial support for Singaporeans and senior-friendly HDB home features.

