60th anniversary of Old Master Q Lao Fu Zi exhibition now on at Temenggong Road colonial house

From Jul. 21-27, 2024.

Belmont Lay | July 21, 2024, 04:18 PM

Are you a fan of Old Master Q (Lao Fu Zi) and Big Potato (Da Fan Shu)?

You're in luck.

As 2024 marks the 60th anniversary of Old Master Q 老夫子 manhua ("comic" in Chinese), an exhibition featuring original drawings by the artist has been put together in Singapore for the public from Jul. 21 to 27, 2024.

Held at a colonial house at 28 Temenggong Road, visitors will get to see original works created by the manhua's original creator, the late Alfonso Wong (王泽), whose pen name is Wong Chak.

Old Master Q's longevity

The public will also catch a glimpse of newer works by second-generation Old Master Q artist, Joseph Wong, who is Alfonso Wong's eldest son.

Joseph Wong still continues to create new volumes, having taken over the creation of new comics since 1995.

This makes the Old Master Q series Asia’s oldest comic still in publication.

The comic strip first appeared in newspapers and magazines in Hong Kong on Feb. 3, 1962, and was later serialised in 1964.

In 1964, the first issue of "Old Master Q and Mr Chin" comic book was published.

It was very popular due to is offbeat humour and simplicity.

It soon became a beloved series among Chinese readers worldwide.

There are some 30,000 pages of short comics published to date.

While each comic is typically produced as short strips of four, six, eight, 10 or 12 panels that play off absurd premises, they can also feature many more frames to capture the joys and sorrows of contemporary society.

The jokes sometimes even end in non-sequitur punchlines, which occasionally feature supernatural elements, such as ghouls and aliens.

Details of exhibition

Organised by Temenggong Artists-In-Residence, the exhibition will be open to the public for a one-week period from 12pm to 6pm sharp.

It is closed on Jul. 22 for one day.

The current artist, Joseph Wong, appeared in a talk on Sunday, Ju; 21 from 2pm to 4pm.

Temenggong Artists-In-Residence, founded by Singapore artist Henri Chen KeZhan, is a private non-profit charity that manages art residency programmes and provides free arts exhibitions and events.

Where: 28 Temenggong Road, Singapore 098775

When: Jul. 21-27, 2024, from 12pm-6pm

Top photos by Mothership & Google Maps

