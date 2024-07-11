Back

S'pore to stop registering new diesel cars & taxis from Jan. 1, 2025

The proportion of new diesel car and taxi registrations has been under one per cent since 2021.

Ruth Chai | July 11, 2024, 10:37 AM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

New diesel cars and taxis will no longer be registered from 2025 onwards as part of the government's vision for all vehicles to run on cleaner energy by 2040.

With cleaner energy alternatives now widely available, the proportion of new diesel car and taxi registrations has remained below one per cent since 2021, according to the Land Transport Authority (LTA) on Jul. 10.

Diesel cars registered before Jan. 1, 2025 can renew their Certificate of Entitlement, but will be subject to higher road taxes as a disincentive to discourage renewal.

This is due to an existing policy to charge a road tax surcharge of 10 to 50 per cent for vehicles over 10 years old.

These restrictions will not apply to the import and registration of cars under the Classic Vehicle Scheme and Vintage Vehicle Scheme.

Under the Classic Vehicle Scheme, vehicles must be at least 35 years old from their original registration date and meet specific registration and technical requirements.

Vintage vehicles are well-preserved, heritage-rich cars, motorcycles or scooters manufactured before 1940.

The plan, first announced at the Ministry of Transport's 2021 Committee of Supply debate, will soon require all new car and taxi registrations to be of cleaner-energy models from 2030 onwards.

Top photo via Kylie Pangan/Unsplash

29 killed in Israeli airstrike on shelter near Khan Younis in Gaza

It occurred as people were playing and watching football on school grounds.

July 10, 2024, 10:37 PM

Swimmer Gan Ching Hwee 'focusing on training' for Olympics, trying not to be distracted

"This journey hasn't been easy, but I'm glad I was able to bounce back from adversity and just keep training and working hard," she said.

July 10, 2024, 08:48 PM

Tipo opens new pasta bar outlet at Bugis with lunch sets from S$13.90++

Endless pasta-bilities.

July 10, 2024, 07:12 PM

M'sia dealers recruit runners through Facebook to bring erectile dysfunction drug-laced candies into S'pore

SFA is investigating the matter.

July 10, 2024, 06:48 PM

M'sian boy, 3, dies after eating packet of keropok laced with rat poison neighbour hung on fence

His younger brother, 2, is still in a critical condition.

July 10, 2024, 06:32 PM

New S$500 benefit, raised retirement & re-employment age for civil servants: Chan Chun Sing

He added that they will support all officers who wish to continue to contribute to Singapore, regardless of age.

July 10, 2024, 06:13 PM

'Wild Wild' Korean oppas to perform in S'pore on Jul. 13 & 14, 2024

Wild indeed.

July 10, 2024, 06:05 PM

S’pore art curator Artazzle launched inaugural art exhibition to promote Indian art on a global scale

Making Indian art more accessible to all.

July 10, 2024, 06:04 PM

Cyclist jumps on car at East Coast Rd: Lawyer agrees brain tumour not linked to offence

He said "it was possible" for it to have a causal link, but not at the "level required in law".

July 10, 2024, 05:50 PM

M'sia & S'pore should seal Johor special economic zone deal by Sep. 2024: Economy minister Rafizi Ramli

The minister, who was speaking at a press conference after a closed-door forum, described the project as a "game-changer".

July 10, 2024, 05:47 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.