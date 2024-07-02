Back

Ninja Van retrenches 5% of S'pore team in 2nd round of layoffs in 3 months

The first round was in April 2024.

Seri Mazliana | July 02, 2024, 12:59 AM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

Logistics company Ninja Van has announced its second round of layoffs this year for its Singapore office on Jul. 1.

Five per cent of the company's staff in Singapore was affected by the retrenchment.

The announcement comes less than three months after its first round of layoffs on Apr. 29.

"Unable to avoid layoffs despite efforts to minimise impact"

In response to Mothership queries, a Ninja Van Group spokesperson said that the company acknowledges "the need to diversify beyond e-commerce to ensure the organisation’s long-term growth".

They added that Ninja Van Group had reviewed its internal positions in light of its future needs.

"Unfortunately, despite our efforts to minimise impact, we were unable to avoid layoffs impacting 5 per cent of our colleagues in Singapore."

The company did not specify which teams had been affected.

Severance package

The Ninja Van Group first announced its expansion into other logistics verticals of B2B restock and cold chain earlier in 2024.

Its spokesperson said: "Individuals with transferable skills have been transitioned to support our newly launched verticals in B2B restock and cold chain."

Affected employees would receive a severance package that includes garden leave until their official last day, one month of severance pay per full year of employment, an extension of medical insurance and mental health support till Dec. 31, 2024, and career transition support such as CV reviews and interview training.

In its April 2024 layoffs, "less than 10 per cent" of its regional tech team — including some in Singapore — were retrenched following a cost evaluation which determined that the affected members were "no longer required".

The timing of the April round of layoffs, just before May Day, prompted a response from the National Trades Union Congress (NTUC), which said it was "dismayed" that Ninja Van, along with Yahoo, initiated retrenchment exercises ahead of a holiday meant to celebrate workers' contributions.

Top photo via Ninja Van/Facebook

France far-right parties win massive victory in 1st round of parliamentary elections

Much depends on pre-second round 'horse trading'.

July 01, 2024, 10:50 PM

Man, 21, to be charged for causing death by rash act after body of man, 33, found in S'pore River

If convicted, the accused could be jailed for up to five years, fined, or both.

July 01, 2024, 07:35 PM

'Lovely Runner' actor Byeon Wooseok eats Meadows' truffle chips, has list of 10 places to eat in S'pore

So many places, so little time.

July 01, 2024, 07:21 PM

'Stop our rivals forming supermajority in parliament': How did UK's ruling Conservative Party get here?

What in the crumpets is going on?

July 01, 2024, 07:01 PM

Thundery showers on most days in S'pore in 1st half of Jul. 2024

News that wash away the Monday blues.

July 01, 2024, 06:45 PM

Pet groomer found using cable ties to muzzle dogs, shop owner apologises & says she's closing business

An owner who saw her dog restrained with a cable tie shared her experience.

July 01, 2024, 06:44 PM

Teen who killed schoolmate, 13, at River Valley High School seeking reduction of 16-year sentence

The teen's lawyer called the sentence excessive and said his depression led him to come up with an "irrational solution".

July 01, 2024, 06:09 PM

Divers find body in S'pore River near Clarke Quay after rescue call

The divers retrieved the body 3m from shore, at a depth of about 3m.

July 01, 2024, 05:19 PM

Chinese badminton player Zhang Zhijie, 17, dies after collapsing during match in Indonesia

Rest in peace.

July 01, 2024, 03:34 PM

President Tharman appointed as SUTD's new chancellor

He is the university's third chancellor.

July 01, 2024, 03:05 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.