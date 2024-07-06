'S'pore has got you’ if you dare to try, dream & live your life in your way: Maximilian Maeder's parents on NS deferment

National kitefoiler Maximilian Maeder and his parents are grateful that he was granted deferment from his national service (NS) duties to continue to train and represent Singapore in future Olympic games.

"This goes a long way in supporting me in my sporting endeavours, by giving me assurance that I can continue to train and compete full-time, and do my utmost for Singapore," Maeder said in a statement to the media on Jul. 6.

The 17-year-old world champion has just been granted deferment for NS until after the 2028 Los Angeles Olympic Games.

The deferment has been granted on the basis that he'd achieved stellar results at high-level competitions, including the 2022 Asian Games, as well as the 2023 and 2024 Formula Kite World Championships.

Based on Ministry of Defence's NS policy, deferment may be granted to exceptional sportsmen who are assessed to be potential medal winners for Singapore at top-tier international competitions such as the Olympic Games.

Maeder is headed off to compete in the 2024 Paris Olympics later this year.

Preparing for Paris 2024 Olympic Games

The teenager said that his current priorities lie in improving and preparing for the upcoming games as it represents an opportunity to connect and share his passion with Singaporeans at home.

"This will be a big milestone in my sporting journey and a chance to do Singapore proud."

However, he said that the Paris Olympics is not a "be-all and end-all".

He aims to continue his training and compete consistently.

"Hopefully during this journey, I will continue to uplift as many people as possible because of the privileged position I am in, and give my all for my country and into the sport that I find so fulfilling," he added.

"Max understands that his duty to perform National Service remains": Maeder's parents

Maeder's parents, Valentin Maeder and Teng Hwee Keng, described the news as "reassuring", and are grateful that their son can continue to represent Singapore with "a peace of mind and with continued dedication".

"Privilege, of course, comes with responsibility. Max is fortunate to be born in Singapore, into a loving family that allows him to fulfil his ambitions, and to be supported by a comprehensive high performance sports support system," they said.

"We trust that Max will make the best of his talent and his nation's support to inspire other young athletes and bring pride to Singapore," they added.

When the day comes, the duo are confident that Max will serve his national duty to the best of his ability to "give back to those who placed their trust in him".

They acknowledged that both sports and NS teach youth to contribute to society meaningfully.

Both encouraged other parents to support their children's ambitions and dreams, which will eventually help them find their way in the world.

They also described Singapore as a good place for children to chase their dreams in.

"We feel Singapore ‘has got you’ if you dare to try and dare to dream and dare to live your life in your way and that is an exceptional privilege for everyone living here."

Top photo via maximilianmaeder/Instagram