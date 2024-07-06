NS deferment for S’pore kitefoiler world champion Maximilian Maeder til after 2028 Olympics

High hopes are pinned onto 17-year-old Maximilian Maeder, who has just been granted full-time National Service (NS) deferment until after the 2028 Summer Olympics.

A kitesurfer who clinched the world champion title twice and is the Asian Games gold medalist, Maeder will be heading off to the 2024 Paris Olympics soon.

MINDEF grants deferment

The Ministry of Defence (MINDEF) said on Saturday (Jul 6) that they received an application from Maeder to defer his full-time National Service (NS) to train and compete in the 2028 Los Angeles Olympic Games.

Maeder, who turns 18 this year, is due for enlistment into NS in September 2024.

"Based on MINDEF's NS policy, deferment may be granted to exceptional sportsmen who are assessed to be potential medal winners for Singapore at top-tier international competitions such as the Olympic Games," MINDEF said, adding that each case is assessed in consultation with MCCY.

"Maeder has met the criteria for long-term deferment, having performed well at high-level competitions, including the 2022 Asian Games, as well as the 2023 and 2024 Formula Kite World Championships," MINDEF said.

Maeder's deferment from full-time NS will be from Sept. 12 2024 to Aug. 31, 2028, where he is expected to focus on his preparation for the 2028 Olympic Games and meet milestone performance targets during his deferment.

He will also be required to obtain MCCY's and MINDEF's consent to participate in any paid activities, including commercial sponsorships.

The Olympian will be enlisted for full-time NS once his deferment ends.

The ministry said it wished Maeder every success for the Olympic Games.

"Watched Max grow leaps and bounds": Edwin Tong

Minister for Culture, Community, and Youth Edwin Tong congratulated the young Olympian on social media, saying, "I have watched Max grow leaps and bounds since he burst onto the scene with a debut victory at the 2018 Formula Kite Asian Championships, his first competitive appearance in the sport."

"Last year, I watched on as he was crowned Asian Games champion, and became the youngest world champion in any Olympic sailing class competition when he won his first Formula Kite World Championship title at the age of 16," Tong said.

Noting that Maeder will be making his Olympic debut this year, Tong said MCCY worked closely with MINDEF to consider granting him long-term (LT) deferment from full-time NS.

"I’m glad that Max now has the time and space to aim even further - to represent Singapore at 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles," Tong said, adding Maeder will still fulfil his NS commitments, but later.

"We remain committed to supporting Max in his sporting endeavours and wish him all the best," Tong said, adding he hoped Singaporeans will show him their warm support as he gives his all at the Olympic Games.

A contingent of about 22 athletes across 11 sports will be representing Singapore for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

The 2024 Paris Olympics will take place from Jul. 26 to Aug. 11, 2024.

Top image via @maximilianmaeder/Instagram.