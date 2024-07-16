Back

M'sian boy, 13, sent to hospital after eating biscuit laced with poison in banana plantation

On his way, the boy passed by a farm and ate biscuits placed in a plastic bag before collapsing.

Keyla Supharta | July 16, 2024, 03:05 PM

A 13-year-old boy in Malaysia collapsed after eating biscuits laced with poison at a banana plantation near Kampung Air Putih, Terengganu.

The incident reportedly occurred around 2pm last Friday (Jul. 12), Malaysian media Harian Metro, Kosmo and New Straits Times reported.

Was on his way to a nearby river to fish

The 13-year-old, the fourth of five siblings, was on his way to a nearby river to fish, his father told Harian Metro.

On the way there, the boy passed by a farm and ate biscuits placed in a plastic bag before collapsing.

"The poisoned food was perhaps hung on a pole to drive monkeys away from the garden," the teenager's father said.

The teenage boy was found unconscious on the ground by a friend's father and was immediately taken to a nearby hospital.

The boy is currently in a stable condition, but is still receiving treatment.

Kemaman District Police Chief Supt Hanyan Ramlan said that the incident is being investigated under Section 31 (1) of the Child Act 2001, which includes offences involving child abuse, neglect, abandonment or exposure.

Second incident in recent weeks

This is the second incident in recent weeks where minors fell sick after eating snacks laced with poison.

Just last week, two brothers collapsed after eating keropok laced with rat poison which a neighbour had hung on the fence of a nearby garden.

Both of them subsequently succumbed to the poison.

Top image via Kosmo.

