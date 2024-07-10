Back

M'sian boy, 3, dies after eating packet of keropok laced with rat poison neighbour hung on fence

His younger brother, 2, is still in a critical condition.

Keyla Supharta | July 10, 2024, 06:32 PM

A three-year-old boy in Malaysia died on Wednesday (Jul. 10) after eating keropok (crackers) supposedly laced with rat poison, while his 2-year-old younger brother is still in critical condition.

His death was confirmed by their mother, 25, The Star reported, citing Sinar Harian.

Started vomiting and foaming

The mother of the two young boys was made aware of the incident on Sunday (Jul. 7) morning when her children started vomiting and foaming at the mouth, Free Malaysia Today reported.

They were believed to have taken a packet of keropok containing rat poison which a neighbour had hung on the fence of a nearby garden.

The neighbour supposedly did so to trap wild monkeys.

Their mother quickly took the two boys to the hospital, where they were in critical condition before the older boy died.

"My son is dead. Now I'm waiting for the autopsy process," the mother said tearfully, according to The Star.

The case is currently being investigated under Section 31(1) (a) of the Children’s Act 2001 (Act 611) and Section 284 of the Penal Code.

Top image via Sin Chew Daily News.

