Jollibee reopening at Lucky Plaza on Jul. 22, 2024

Popular Filipino fast food chain Jollibee will officially reopen at Lucky Plaza on Jul. 22, 2024.
This time, however, the outlet will be located on the basement floor of the mall, where McDonald's previously was.
The new outlet seats 118 pax.
According to this Instagram post, the outlet has already opened its doors to the public, as part of its soft launch.
Opening promotions
To celebrate its opening, Jollibee will be giving away prizes on Jul. 22, 2024.
Here's what customers can get:
- First 100 customers to dine-in or takeaway at the Lucky Plaza outlet will receive a free Jollibee tote bag, including a Jollibee Funko Pop and food vouchers.
- Walk-in customers of the day who spend a minimum of S$15 on any Jollibee meal with a large Coke automatically qualify for Jollibee and Coca-Cola's Spin-to-Win, where one can win prizes like food vouchers or Golden Village Gold Class Tickets.
- Customers who take a photo at the new Lucky Plaza branch on that day and share it on either their Instagram, Facebook, or TikTok and tag @JollibeeSG can claim a Jollibee Funko Pop at the counter.
Lastly, Jollibee will also be offering free delivery with a minimum of S$28 spent for Foodpanda users and a discounted delivery fee with a minimum of S$30 spent for Grabfood users.
Jollibee Lucky Plaza
Lucky Plaza, 304 Orchard Rd, #B1-19/24, S238863
Opening hours: 8am to 10pm, daily
