Joe Biden tests positive for Covid-19

His symptoms include a runny nose, cough, and "general malaise".

Ruth Chai | July 18, 2024, 10:38 AM

Events

U.S. President Joe Biden, 81, has tested positive for Covid-19 while on a trip to Las Vegas and is experiencing mild symptoms, the White House said on Jul. 17.

He has received prior vaccination and booster shots, and will return to Delaware to self-isolate and carry out his presidential duties.

Biden first tested positive for Covid-19 in July 2022.

He experienced only mild symptoms then and emerged from isolation just to test positive with a “rebound” case of Covid-19, which lasted one week until Aug. 15 that year.

This latest announcement was made after the president of UnidosUS, a Latino civil rights organisation, said Biden would not be able to speak a scheduled event due to the diagnosis.

A note from Biden's physician said he had felt "okay" while attending his first event of the day, but was "not feeling better" and underwent a Covid-19 test.

Biden's symptoms include a runny nose, cough, and "general malaise".

He was prescribed and took his first dose of Pfizer Inc.’s Paxlovid antiviral medication.

He had a normal temperature, respiratory rate and pulse oximetry.

Under fire

The pressure has been mounting for Biden, who has been at the receiving end of calls from fellow Democrats to drop out of the presidential race.

Earlier, Democrat Adam Schiff, who is running for U.S. Senate in California, urged Biden to step aside and "pass the torch" to someone else who can face Donald Trump, in a statement to the Los Angeles Times.

“While the choice to withdraw from the campaign is President Biden’s alone, I believe it is time for him to pass the torch. And in doing so, secure his legacy of leadership by allowing us to defeat Donald Trump in the upcoming election,” Schiff said.

Top photo via POTUS/X

