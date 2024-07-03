Back

S'pore willing to discuss with M'sia about HSR, but hasn't received any new proposals

Still waiting.

Daniel Seow | July 03, 2024, 12:59 PM

Anticipation for the revival of the high-speed rail (HSR) project between Singapore and Kuala Lumpur was recently renewed as the Malaysian government expressed interest in reviving the project.

Conceptualised with the prospect of increased connectivity and seamless rail travel through Malaysia in the future, the HSR project was first agreed upon between Singapore and Malaysia in 2016, but was called off by 2021 after both sides failed to reach an agreement on proposed changes.

In response to queries, Minister for Transport Chee Hong Tat revealed in parliament on Jul. 2 that Singapore has yet to receive any new proposals from Malaysia for the HSR project.

Update: No new proposals from M'sia

Chee was responding to a question by West Coast GRC Member of Parliament (MP) Ang Wei Neng, who asked for updates on the possible revival of the project.

Ang pointed out that the Malaysian government has recently shortlisted three consortia to build the HSR.

Malaysian government-owned MyHSR Corporation had received concept proposals from seven local and international consortia by the Jan. 15, 2024 deadline, the New Straits Times reported.

The three shortlisted consortiums are YTL Construction Sdn Bhd-SIPP Rail Sdn Bhd, Berjaya Rail Sdn Bhd-Keretapi Tanah Melayu Bhd-Malaysian Resources Corp Bhd-IJM Construction Sdn Bhd, and a Chinese consortium led by state-owned China Railway Construction.

However, Chee revealed, "We have not received any new proposal from Malaysia for a Kuala Lumpur-Singapore High-Speed Rail."

Restating his previous comments made in Parliament in August 2023, Chee said, "Singapore is open to discussing new proposals with Malaysia in good faith, starting from a clean slate."

Background

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim's government expressed interest in reviving the HSR project in 2023 after a previous administration terminated it in 2021.

The 330 to 350 km-long railway would see travelling times between Singapore and Kuala Lumpur cut to 90 minutes, with stops at Muar and Melaka along the way.

In July 2023, the Malaysian government asked firms to submit proposals on a private-public partnership for the project.

Chairman of MyHSR Corporation Fauzi Abdul Rahman previously said that the Malaysian government does not intend to touch government funds for the project due to the country's RM1.5 trillion (S$431 billion) national debt.

Seven local and international consortia had submitted their proposals by the January 2024 deadline, according to The Star.

However, MyHSR hinted at that point that it might not proceed to the next stage without a green light from the Cabinet.

Yeah Kim Leng, an economics professor in Malaysia, opined that the project has "edged closer to fruition" with MyHSR having shortlisted three consortia, as cited by New Straits Times.

However, Yeah cautioned that numerous obstacles must be overcome before the project can commence, such as clarifying funding sources, assessing the project's feasibility, and determining the extent of government support.

Top image from Bernama

