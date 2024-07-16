Back

Other fire safety infringements found at Serangoon Central HDB flat where sauna structure removed: SCDF

The sauna was already dismantled when SCDF arrived.

Hannah Martens | July 16, 2024, 03:06 PM

Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) found several fire safety infringements outside a Housing Development Board (HDB) flat at Serangoon Central.

This followed the dismantling of the sauna structure outside the same HDB flat.

In response to Mothership's queries, a spokesperson shared that SCDF conducted an inspection at Block 427 Serangoon Central on Jul. 11 after receiving public feedback on Jul. 10.

Inspection

During the inspection, SCDF found that the sauna structure had been removed.

However, several other fire safety infringements were detected.

This included items stored along the common corridor, which obstructed escape via the staircase.

"SCDF will be following up with enforcement action against the responsible person or entity," said the spokesperson.

"SCDF would like to remind the public that a cluttered common area can impede the evacuation of residents and hamper firefighting efforts during a fire," the spokesperson added.

Some fire safety tips that residents can follow are:

  • Do not discard or place items in common areas such as lift lobbies and staircases.

  • Ensure a minimum clear escape passage of 1.2m along the common corridor.

  • Approach the Town Council to arrange for the removal of bulky items.

Residents are strongly encouraged to do their part and maintain a safe living environment by ensuring their means of escape are unobstructed, said SCDF.

Common areas should also be kept clutter-free.

Under the Fire Safety Act, the person or entity responsible for such fire safety infringements will be issued a Fire Hazard Abatement Notice, which is a written warning to rectify the fire hazards.

If the fire safety infringement is serious, the person or entity may be issued a Notice of Offence, which carries a composition fine of up to S$5,000 upon rectification of the fire hazard. As for those who fail to rectify the fire hazard, SCDF added that "court action" may be taken. Offenders can be fined up to S$10,000, sentenced to jail for a term of up to 6 months, or both.

