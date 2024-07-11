Back

Sauna structure outside Serangoon Central HDB flat dismantled

The owner approached them to arrange for the removal.

Hannah Martens | July 11, 2024, 06:43 PM

WhatsappThe sauna built outside a Housing and Development Board (HDB) flat in Serangoon Central has been taken down.

According to Lianhe Zaobao, four Marine Parade Town Council staff arrived at 2:10pm on Jul. 11 to dismantle the sauna outside the flat.

Previously, when Lianhe Zaobao visited the sauna on Jul. 10, it was reported that the structure was not connected to any power supply and that items like laundry detergent were stored in it.

Photo via Lianhe Zaobao

Removed at the request of the owner

A spokesperson from Marine Parade Town Council told the Straits Times (ST) that the owner approached them to arrange the removal.

The town council added that it "has been engaging the owner to reduce the clutter outside her unit over the years, and the owner has made some effort in doing so".

ST reported that the owner also made another appointment with the town council to declutter the area further.

Marine Parade Town Council said they will work closely with the owner to do so.

The town council urged residents not to install unauthorised structures in common areas or obstruct corridors or staircases and their landings and to reduce clutter.

This is to create a safer and more comfortable living environment, said the town council.

Top photos via Lianhe Zaobao

