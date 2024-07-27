FBI confirms bullet hit Trump's ear in assassination attempt, Trump slams FBI director for not being sure before

Donald Trump's ear was indeed struck by a bullet during the assassination attempt against him on Jul. 13 (U.S. time).

This detail was confirmed in an FBI statement on Jul. 26, as reported by CNN, which read:

"What struck former President Trump in the ear was a bullet, whether whole or fragmented into smaller pieces, fired from the deceased subject’s rifle."

This triggered the now presidential hopeful to call out FBI Director Christopher Wray.

The latter had earlier testified that it was still unclear what Trump was hit with at the fateful Pennsylvania rally, which resulted in two injured and one dead spectator.

Trump claps back

Trump called to attention Wray's testimony in Congress on Jul. 24 (U.S. time), where Wray had presented the FBI's investigation into the incident.

"FBI Director Christopher Wray told Congress yesterday that he wasn’t sure if I was hit by shrapnel, glass, or a bullet (the FBI never even checked!)" Trump wrote on his Truth Social account.

Wray had indicated that the FBI were still examining bullet fragments found at the scene to determine what actually hit Trump.

As for Trump, he had no doubt: "There was no glass, there was no shrapnel. The hospital called it a 'bullet wound to the ear', and that is what it was."

"No wonder the once storied FBI has lost the confidence of America!" he said.

Trump himself had nominated Wray for the FBI director position in 2017.

Trump's ex-doctor chimes in

Trump was backed by Ronny Jackson, his former White House physician and avid Trump supporter.

"There is absolutely no evidence that it was anything other than a bullet," Jackson wrote in a letter posted onto Truth Social, where he disputed Wray's testimony.

He implored Congress to "correct the record as confirmed" by both the hospital and himself.

He also concluded that Wray was "wrong and inappropriate" to suggest that it could have been anything else but a bullet that hit Trump's ear.

"It was, unfortunately, a bullet that hit my ear, and hit it hard," Trump echoed.

Related stories

Top images via Donald Trump's Instagram and @RonnyJacksonTX/Truth Social