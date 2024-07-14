Shooting at Donald Trump rally an 'assassination attempt': FBI

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) told reporters that they are calling the shooting an "assassination attempt" against former president Donald Trump.

According to CNN, the FBI said that they are currently working to identify the gunman through "biometric confirmations". The suspect did not carry any identification on him.

No motive has been identified yet.

The shooter is a man from Pennsylvania in his 20s, according to a report by NBC News.

Background

A Secret Service statement said that "a suspected shooter fired multiple shots toward the stage from an elevated position outside of the rally venue".

The incident took place on the evening of Jul. 13, at approximately 6:15pm local time (GMT -4).

In video footage by CNBC, Trump was seen grabbing his ear after shots were fired. He was then rushed off stage into his vehicle.

Trump's campaign spokesperson said that he is "fine" and is receiving care at a medical facility.

"I was shot with a bullet that pierced the upper part of my right ear," Trump said later that day in a Truth Social statement.

The shooter was neutralised by Secret Service personnel and is confirmed to be dead.

At the time of writing, one rally attendee was killed and two others are "critically injured", according to a statement from the Secret Service.

Top photo via Donald Trump/Facebook