Changi Airport vs AI: Which one nailed the futuristic airport look better?

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is the buzzword these days, sparking as much excitement as controversy.

But did you know that AI and its innovations can also be found in many areas of the best airport in Asia, Changi Airport?

And we’re not just talking about the use of facial-recognition technology at the immigration clearance, either.

These can be found in places such as the Hedge Maze at Jewel’s Canopy Park, Terminal 2’s Insta-famous Wonderfalls as well as within the transit areas. (We’ll get to that in a bit.)

On a whim, I asked an AI-powered digital assistant to show me what “airports in the future would look like”, and honestly, I was surprised by the drawings pulled from an amalgamation of what is deemed “futuristic”.

I also thought to try something fun and see how AI-generated images of futuristic airports will look and how it compares.

Here are the results:

“Futuristic Airport” - AI’s interpretation

We’re not sure if the AI got the brief or if our parameters fell short, but the image created seemed almost like one taken in a regular current-day mall.

Reality: Jewel Changi Airport

Now that looks more like an airport of the future to me.

The Rain Vortex at Jewel Changi Airport probably needs no introduction; day or night, it definitely remains a spectacle that’s hard to beat.

“Futuristic airport with dreamy ceiling” - AI’s interpretation

This rendering looks quite dreamy and seems to be a scene right out of a sci-fi movie.

We imagine that if the colours on the ceiling are moving, it could provide a trippy journey for travellers enroute to their gates.

Reality: Terminal 2’s Dreamscape

Terminal 2’s Dreamscape, located within the transit area, basically looks like a utopian garden come to life.

The mesmerising moving “digital sky” invites you to look up to admire the changing hues, which correspond to the time of day.

And when it’s raining, the skylight is transformed into an underwater portal, accompanied by an AI-generative audio system, which sources from close to 100 recordings of sounds in Singapore and the region.

Truly a dream-turned-reality?

“Robot bartender in a futuristic airport” - AI’s interpretation

We actually appreciate the look of the very “Star Wars”, C-3PO-like robot, but we thought the translation of both the robot and the bar to be a little too literal.

The fact that “Star Wars” came out in the ‘70s says a lot too.

Not to mention, the options for drinks at the bar look pretty limited.

Reality: Toni the Mixologist

Robotic bartenders have been around for a while, but for the first time ever in an airport, Toni the master mixologist made its debut.

Toni is, of course, non-humanoid, but is able to concoct your choice of drink using the 158 bottles of spirits and syrups hung from the ceiling.

The bars, located at the Lotte Duty Free stores within Terminals 2 and 3, also provide visitors with more than just a tipple.

A lounge upstairs allows travellers to sip on their cocktails, while they enjoy kaleidoscopic video projections on the ceiling.

And what’s more, travellers can even score a cocktail, on the house.

Now that’s a bonus even AI can’t match.

“Futuristic waterfall in an airport” - AI’s interpretation

Reality: Jewel’s Rain Vortex and The Wonderfall at Terminal 2

The first AI-generated image kind of looks like the Rain Vortex set in the prehistoric Jurassic era.

The colours and tablet-like device suspended from the ceiling of the second AI-generated image resembling Terminal 2’s The Wonderfall make for a pretty cool rendering.

Before I’d even stepped into the newly-revamped Terminal 2, I had already seen all the videos popping up on social media showing the hyper-realistic ‘waterfall’ cascading about four storeys (14m) down, over megalithic boulders and right above the heads of visitors.

Every 30 minutes, spectators are treated to a four-minute musical show, Rhythms of Nature, which transports them right into another realm.

What I didn’t know is that there are also Easter eggs — look out for rainbows, butterflies and a kingfisher among the visual effects.

Just based on the images alone, however, we might consider this a tie.

“Futuristic hedge maze in an airport” - AI’s interpretation

Reality: Hedge Maze at Canopy Park, Jewel Changi Airport

Personally, I thought the AI version comes pretty close to the actual Hedge Maze at Jewel Changi Airport’s Canopy Park.

Or actually, should it be the other way around?

But when I asked AI to design a “futuristic children’s playground in an airport”, it wasn’t as inspiring.

In contrast, here’s the Mirror Maze as well as the Discovery Slides within Canopy Park.

Who did it better? You decide.

Overall, this little exercise had me wondering if AI–generated “realities” are really one step ahead?

All I can say is that when it comes to Changi Airport, it seems the future is now.

Changi Airport turns 43

As Changi Airport approaches its 43rd anniversary, Changi Airport Group (CAG) is giving away exclusive Changi Airport experiences, from a relaxing stay at Crowne Plaza Changi Airport to an opportunity to catch planes up close at the airside, as well as a visit to the fire station in the airport.

Here’s your last chance to participate in the draw by correctly identifying the fourth and final mystery location within the airport that is being described by AI.

The last location will be unveiled on Jul. 25, and the winners will be announced after Aug. 2.

Find out more here.

Terms and conditions apply.

Top photos courtesy of Meta AI, Changi Airport Group.