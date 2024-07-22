Back

Woman, 76, allegedly gets hit by BMW in Bukit Batok, thrown into the air, dies

The BMW car driver, a 59-year-old male, was arrested for careless driving causing death.

Winnie Li | July 22, 2024, 06:21 PM

A 76-year-old woman was crossing the road when a black BMW car allegedly hit her along Bukit Batok West Avenue 6 towards Bukit Batok East Avenue 6 at about 5:55pm on Jul. 20.

As a result of the collision, she was reportedly flung into the air and landed more than 10m away from the area of impact, reported Shin Min Daily News.

Blood seen on road

When a Shin Min reporter arrived at the scene of the accident, the BMW car was found parked in the middle of the road while a man, believed to have been the driver, was assisting with police investigations.

Photo via Shin Min Daily News

The elderly woman, whose body had been covered in a blue tent by the police by the time the reporter arrived, was lying on the road in front of the car.

The reporter also saw blood on the road.

Police moved the woman's body onto a police vehicle at around 8pm, reported Shin Min.

BMW driver 'appeared composed'

A witness of the accident, named Raj (transliteration), told the Chinese daily that he was driving out of a car park at Block 113A Bukit Batok West Avenue 6 when the accident took place "in the blink of an eye", which saw the elderly woman thrown into the air.

Raj immediately got out of his car to check on the woman, but she was unresponsive.

He said blood was flowing out from her mouth and ears.

Raj added that the driver stopped the car after hitting the woman.

"The driver also appeared composed and even took out the memory card of his dash camera upon getting out of his car," Raj said.

Woman passed away, BMW driver arrested

The Singapore Police Force and the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) confirmed with Mothership that they were alerted to the fatal accident at around 6pm on Jul. 20.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene by a SCDF paramedic.

The BMW car driver, a 59-year-old man, was arrested for careless driving causing death.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Top images via Shin Min Daily News

