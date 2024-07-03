Back

3 fatal traffic accidents at Choa Chu Kang, Boon Lay & Bukit Batok on Jul. 20, 2024

The fatalities involved a male van driver, a female motorcyclist, and a female pedestrian.

Ruth Chai | July 21, 2024, 01:11 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

Three traffic accidents claimed the lives of three people in Choa Chu Kang, Boon Lay and Bukit Batok on Jul. 20, 2024.

First incident

The police and the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) confirmed with Mothership that an accident involving a van and a bus along Choa Chu Kang North 5 towards Choa Chu Kang Way claimed the life of a 40-year-old van driver.

The incident occurred at around 12:25pm.

Upon SCDF's arrival, a person was found trapped in the driver seat of the van.

The person was rescued by firefighters using hydraulic rescue equipment and conveyed to Woodlands Health after assessment by a paramedic.

Three bus passengers, aged between 13 and 77, were also assessed by paramedics.

Two of them were conveyed to Woodlands Health and one was conveyed to National University Hospital.

All three passengers were conveyed conscious.

The 40-year-old male van driver was conveyed unconscious to the hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Second incident

The police and SCDF told Mothership that they were alerted to an accident involving a van and a motorcycle along Jalan Tukang towards Jalan Boon Lay at around 4:45pm.

A 33-year-old female motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene by an SCDF paramedic.

Upon SCDF’s arrival, a 53-year-old male van driver was found trapped in the driver’s seat of a van.

SCDF rescued him using hydraulic rescue equipment and he was conveyed conscious to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital.

Another person was assessed for minor injuries and declined to be sent to the hospital.

Third incident

A 76-year-old female pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene by an SCDF paramedic following an accident involving her and a car along Bukit Batok West Avenue 6 towards Bukit Batok East Avenue 6.

The police and SCDF were alerted to the accident at around 5:55pm.

A 59-year-old male driver was arrested for careless driving causing death.

Investigations ongoing

Police investigations are ongoing for all three cases.

Top photo via Singapore road accidents.com/Facebook and Mothership reader

Urban gardener successfully grows rock melon & watermelon along HDB corridor

Impressive.

July 21, 2024, 12:55 PM

Four Star offering 50% off storewide from Jul. 24-28 for flagship store warehouse sale

Enjoy free delivery, up to 15 years of warranty and other perks.

July 21, 2024, 12:21 PM

Bedok stall selling mahjong mooncakes at S$30.80 per set for Mid-Autumn Festival

Not for playing.

July 21, 2024, 11:49 AM

'A close friend of S'pore': PM Wong sends condolences to Vietnamese people, family of late communist party leader

Nguyen Phu Trong died on Jul. 19 at age 80 due to "old age and severe illness".

July 21, 2024, 11:30 AM

Abu Mubarak hygiene grade downgraded from 'B' to 'C' after 12 people fell ill

The food hygiene grade downgrade will be reviewed in 12 months.

July 21, 2024, 10:47 AM

S'poreans urged to defer all non-essential travel to Bangladesh: MFA

The situation there is volatile due to student-led protests over jobs.

July 21, 2024, 04:30 AM

SM Lee attends Agong's installation in M'sia, meets overseas S'poreans

SM Lee said it was his first time attending an Installation of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong.

July 20, 2024, 08:42 PM

Swarm of bees sighted at Buangkok estate, hive found on HDB block's rooftop

Corridors were strewn with dead bees the following day.

July 20, 2024, 08:05 PM

Motorcycle damaged after parts of roof fall off building in Farrer Park, road cordoned off for 10 hours

The cause of the incident is being investigated.

July 20, 2024, 07:52 PM

Van driver, 40, dies after accident with bus in Choa Chu Kang

Three bus passengers were also sent to hospital.

July 20, 2024, 04:46 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.