3 fatal traffic accidents at Choa Chu Kang, Boon Lay & Bukit Batok on Jul. 20, 2024

Three traffic accidents claimed the lives of three people in Choa Chu Kang, Boon Lay and Bukit Batok on Jul. 20, 2024.

First incident

The police and the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) confirmed with Mothership that an accident involving a van and a bus along Choa Chu Kang North 5 towards Choa Chu Kang Way claimed the life of a 40-year-old van driver.

The incident occurred at around 12:25pm.

Upon SCDF's arrival, a person was found trapped in the driver seat of the van.

The person was rescued by firefighters using hydraulic rescue equipment and conveyed to Woodlands Health after assessment by a paramedic.

Three bus passengers, aged between 13 and 77, were also assessed by paramedics.

Two of them were conveyed to Woodlands Health and one was conveyed to National University Hospital.

All three passengers were conveyed conscious.

The 40-year-old male van driver was conveyed unconscious to the hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Second incident

The police and SCDF told Mothership that they were alerted to an accident involving a van and a motorcycle along Jalan Tukang towards Jalan Boon Lay at around 4:45pm.

A 33-year-old female motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene by an SCDF paramedic.

Upon SCDF’s arrival, a 53-year-old male van driver was found trapped in the driver’s seat of a van.

SCDF rescued him using hydraulic rescue equipment and he was conveyed conscious to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital.

Another person was assessed for minor injuries and declined to be sent to the hospital.

Third incident

A 76-year-old female pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene by an SCDF paramedic following an accident involving her and a car along Bukit Batok West Avenue 6 towards Bukit Batok East Avenue 6.

The police and SCDF were alerted to the accident at around 5:55pm.

A 59-year-old male driver was arrested for careless driving causing death.

Investigations ongoing

Police investigations are ongoing for all three cases.

Top photo via Singapore road accidents.com/Facebook and Mothership reader