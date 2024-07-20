Van driver, 40, dies after accident with bus in Choa Chu Kang

[UPDATE at 10:30pm on Jul. 20, 2024: The article has been updated with a statement from SMRT.]

An accident involving a van and a bus in Choa Chu Kang on Saturday (Jul. 20) claimed the life of the 40-year-old van driver.

Police confirmed with Mothership that the accident took place along Choa Chu Kang North 5 towards Choa Chu Kang Way, at around 12:25pm.

Aftermath

A Mothership reader shared pictures of the scene following the accident.

A grey van appeared to have rear-ended a bus at a bus stop next to Block 708.

Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) personnel appeared to be trying to extricate a person from the driver's seat of the van.

An ambulance was also at the scene.

A number of motorists and passersby had also stopped to look.

SCDF told Mothership that upon their arrival, a person was trapped in the driver seat of a van.

The person was rescued by firefighters using hydraulic rescue equipment and conveyed to Woodlands Health after assessment by a paramedic.

Three bus passengers sent to hospital, van driver died

Police told Mothership that three bus passengers, aged between 13 and 77, were conveyed conscious to hospital.

The 40-year-old male van driver was conveyed unconscious to the hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Police investigations are ongoing.

SMRT cooperating with police investigations

Deputy managing director of SMRT Buses Vincent Gay confirmed with Mothership that on Jul. 20 at around 12:25 pm, a van collided with the rear of their bus service 307, which was stationary at the bus stop near Block 708.

Gay noted that three bus passengers sustained light injuries and were conveyed to hospital via ambulance.

"Our care team is in touch with the injured passengers to offer support and assistance. Meanwhile, all other passengers have been safely transferred to another bus to continue their journey," Gay said.

"We are also cooperating with the police in their investigation," he added.

Top image courtesy of Mothership reader