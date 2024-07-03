40 people injured, 4 in intensive care after Air Europa flight encounters severe turbulence

40 people were injured on an Air Europa flight from Madrid, Spain to Montevideo, Uruguay after the plane encountered severe turbulence on Jul. 1, resulting in its diversion to Natal in northeastern Brazil.

They were taken to hospitals, with four people taken to intensive care, Reuters reported.

One passenger was quoted as saying that there were passengers with fractures and injuries to their arms, faces, and legs.

The Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner was carrying a total of 325 people when it encountered turbulence over the Atlantic Ocean, according to ABC News.

As of Jun. 2, six people remain in hospital and are being assisted by ground staff from Brazil and Spain, according to a statement by Air Europa.

Video shows passenger stuck overhead in ceiling

A video of the incident by ABC News showed damages where passengers had slammed into the ceiling of the plane's cabin, blood stains on the seats and at least one seat that was badly damaged during the turbulence.

In addition, one passenger also appeared to have become stuck in the cabin's ceiling.

A passenger told ABC News that the plane suddenly "went into a dive".

Passengers who were not wearing seatbelts were thrown up into the air.

Once the plane stabilised, people fell on top of seats and on top of other people, said another passenger, Romina Apai, according to British media The Independent.

Replacement flight launched

Air Europa has since launched a replacement flight for passengers to complete their journey to Montevideo, Reuters further reported.

Passenger who could continue the journey were taken by bus from Natal to Recife, as Natal is not an Air Europa destination, the airline said on X (formerly Twitter).

Air Europa also said the aircraft involved in the incident is being reviewed to determine the extent of the damage.

It did not provide further comments about the incident, which occurred less than two months after a man died on a Singapore Airlines flight which encountered severe turbulence.

