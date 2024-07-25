Ah Pui Satay founder dies

Ah Pui, founder of Ah Pui Satay and whose real name is Ang Boon Ee, has passed away.

He was 66.

His sudden passing was announced by the business on Facebook on early Jul. 25 morning.

Ang is famous for being the Tiong Bahru pushcart satay man, an itinerant hawker who went around the estate with his fare, drawing huge crowds in the process, even though he did not have a licence to operate his business.

The post read:

It is with deep sadness that we inform our patrons & friends of the passing of our beloved founder. Ah Pui's health took a turn in recent months and he passed away peacefully today. In 1976, Ah Pui started selling satay on a trishaw and had made many patrons-turned-friends over the years. He instructed us to thank everyone for their unwavering support and friendship.

As a mark of respect, the Toa Payoh stall at Block 75 Lorong 5 Toa Payoh Food Centre will be closed over the next few days and business will resume on Sunday, Jul. 28 from 3pm.

Prior to operating in Toa Payoh, Ah Pui and a business partner operated a shop in Chinatown.

Prior to that, they were selling satay at a cafe, which was also located in Chinatown.

Two posts on Jun. 5 and 6 showed Ang in hospital due to issues with his leg.

The posts at that time said Ang was recovering and the stall will resume business soon.

