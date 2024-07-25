Back

Ah Pui Satay founder dies

He was seen photographed in a hospital in early June.

Belmont Lay | July 25, 2024, 11:05 AM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

Ah Pui, founder of Ah Pui Satay and whose real name is Ang Boon Ee, has passed away.

He was 66.

His sudden passing was announced by the business on Facebook on early Jul. 25 morning.

Ang is famous for being the Tiong Bahru pushcart satay man, an itinerant hawker who went around the estate with his fare, drawing huge crowds in the process, even though he did not have a licence to operate his business.

The post read:

It is with deep sadness that we inform our patrons & friends of the passing of our beloved founder. Ah Pui's health took a turn in recent months and he passed away peacefully today. In 1976, Ah Pui started selling satay on a trishaw and had made many patrons-turned-friends over the years. He instructed us to thank everyone for their unwavering support and friendship.

As a mark of respect, the Toa Payoh stall at Block 75 Lorong 5 Toa Payoh Food Centre will be closed over the next few days and business will resume on Sunday, Jul. 28 from 3pm.

Prior to operating in Toa Payoh, Ah Pui and a business partner operated a shop in Chinatown.

Prior to that, they were selling satay at a cafe, which was also located in Chinatown.

Two posts on Jun. 5 and 6 showed Ang in hospital due to issues with his leg.

The posts at that time said Ang was recovering and the stall will resume business soon.

Top photos via 195 Pearl Hill Cafe & Ah Pui Tiong Bahru Satay

Michael Bay planning "Skibidi Toilet" film & TV franchise

We're cooked.

July 25, 2024, 10:32 AM

13 people in S'pore die from dengue in 1st half of 2024

The total number of cases for 2024 has also exceeded 10,000.

July 25, 2024, 10:23 AM

Stefanie Sun fell sick 'for a month' after music festival in China, will put out new song by end-2024

She celebrated her 46th birthday on Jul. 23.

July 25, 2024, 02:17 AM

AHTC & STC settle lawsuits with WP leaders after mediation

The town councils had sued the Workers' Party leaders for alleged misuse of town council funds.

July 24, 2024, 09:48 PM

Ex-SIA stewardess, 29, now runs teppanyaki hawker stall with husband in Woodlands

She started gaining traction on TikTok after collating her experiences as a hawker stall owner.

July 24, 2024, 08:34 PM

Porsche lets S'pore influencer drive to graduation as perk for working for them

Perk.

July 24, 2024, 08:22 PM

Changi Airport vs AI: Which one nailed the futuristic airport look better?

I’m voting for our crown jewel.

July 24, 2024, 07:59 PM

S'pore police officer, 34, jailed for misappropriating more than S$90,000 for gambling & to repay loans

The judge called the officer's actions a "fundamental breach" of his duty.

July 24, 2024, 07:35 PM

Bukit Timah residents grow 14 banana trees along road, neighbour worries about attracting monkey troops

The complainant is worried that monkey troops may threaten his family's and other residents' safety.

July 24, 2024, 07:10 PM

6 former cadets in M'sia sentenced to death for murder of schoolmate, victim's parents grateful

They had branded the victim all over his body with a hot iron.

July 24, 2024, 07:05 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.