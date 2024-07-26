Ferrari 'abandoned' in Jurong West reclaimed before towing deadline, previously lost a tyre along Farrer Road

The driver, who presumably "abandoned" his Ferrari at a Jurong West car park, has apparently reclaimed the vehicle.

When a Shin Min Daily News reporter visited the car park near Block 534 Jurong West Street 52, the super car was nowhere in sight.

Residents in the area said they believed that the owner of the car had retrieved the vehicle after the news made the rounds about its status.

A notice from the authorities was previously found taped to the car's windshield, which stated that the car would be towed unless its owner claimed it by Aug. 1. 2024.

As the car was removed before the deadline, it was assumed that the owner had retrieved it.

If the car was not claimed, its owner would have to bear any expenses incurred for its removal and detainment under the Parking Places Act.

The owner could also be fined and charged.

The model of the Ferrari was identified by the public to be a Ferrari F430, a model that was manufactured from 2004 until 2009.

Previously involved in incident

A car, with the same licence plate, was identified to be involved in an incident on Apr. 7, 2024.

A video on the SG Road Vigilante Facebook page apparently showed one of the car's tyres coming loose as it travelled along Farrer Road.

The video started off with the Ferrari barrelling down the road.

The clip then cut to a lone tyre bouncing on the road.

The Ferrari was then seen pulled over, looking lopsided, as the driver alighted from the vehicle.

It was presumed that the loose tyre belonged to the Ferrari.

Top photo via @sgasap22/TikTok and SGRV/Facebook