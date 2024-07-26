Back

Ferrari 'abandoned' in Jurong West reclaimed before towing deadline, previously lost a tyre along Farrer Road

One tyre was seen bouncing on Farrer Road.

Ruth Chai | July 26, 2024, 04:51 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

The driver, who presumably "abandoned" his Ferrari at a Jurong West car park, has apparently reclaimed the vehicle.

When a Shin Min Daily News reporter visited the car park near Block 534 Jurong West Street 52, the super car was nowhere in sight.

Residents in the area said they believed that the owner of the car had retrieved the vehicle after the news made the rounds about its status.

A notice from the authorities was previously found taped to the car's windshield, which stated that the car would be towed unless its owner claimed it by Aug. 1. 2024.

As the car was removed before the deadline, it was assumed that the owner had retrieved it.

If the car was not claimed, its owner would have to bear any expenses incurred for its removal and detainment under the Parking Places Act.

The owner could also be fined and charged.

The model of the Ferrari was identified by the public to be a Ferrari F430, a model that was manufactured from 2004 until 2009.

Previously involved in incident

A car, with the same licence plate, was identified to be involved in an incident on Apr. 7, 2024.

A video on the SG Road Vigilante Facebook page apparently showed one of the car's tyres coming loose as it travelled along Farrer Road.

The video started off with the Ferrari barrelling down the road.

The clip then cut to a lone tyre bouncing on the road.

via SG Road Vigilante

The Ferrari was then seen pulled over, looking lopsided, as the driver alighted from the vehicle.

It was presumed that the loose tyre belonged to the Ferrari.

Top photo via @sgasap22/TikTok and SGRV/Facebook

Tourist flew drone over Marina Bay for 25 minutes on 1st day of vacation, fined S$12,000

He has not been able to fly back home because of the case.

July 26, 2024, 04:19 PM

Bob, Tiong Bahru's famous community cat, dies aged 19 or 20

He was well-loved in the community.

July 26, 2024, 03:00 PM

ICA at Lavender to stop services on Saturdays from Sep. 2, 2024

It will operate Mondays through Fridays.

July 26, 2024, 12:53 PM

Basketball coach allegedly charged parents S$30,000-S$50,000 to help their kids enter prestigious S'pore schools via DSA

He is under investigation.

July 26, 2024, 12:43 PM

165 people affected in mass food poisoning at SCDF academy, SFA & MOH investigating

Investigations are ongoing.

July 26, 2024, 12:27 PM

Van driver, 43, arrested after fleeing 200m on foot & biting police officer on left arm in Geylang

The police officer was given three days of medical leave.

July 26, 2024, 12:05 PM

American in S'pore to represent S'pore for aeromodelling world championships

Flying higher than the moon.

July 26, 2024, 11:18 AM

Seafood Bucket at Peninsula Shopping Complex suspended 2 weeks for failing to keep premises free of infestation

It is suspended from Jul. 23 to Aug. 5, 2024.

July 26, 2024, 10:45 AM

Man, 45, arrested for allegedly shooting metal pellets in Bukit Panjang, having airsoft guns & samurai swords

The man allegedly shot the metal pellets using a catapult.

July 25, 2024, 11:49 PM

Man, 48, found dead at park connector along Lakeside Drive

The police do not suspect foul play.

July 25, 2024, 11:35 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.