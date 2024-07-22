Back

Ferrari 'abandoned' in car park lot no. 69 in Jurong West to be towed if owner no-show

Please collect your car.

Julia Yee | July 22, 2024, 03:55 PM

A Ferrari sitting in a Jurong West car park lot is at risk of being towed away if its owner doesn't come to pick it up soon.

The lone vehicle was left at car park J29 near Block 534, Jurong West Street 52.

@sgasap22Ferrari abandoned at Jurong West♬ Tokyo Drift - Xavier Wulf

The car was parked in lot number 69.

Found Ferrari

A TikTok video posted on Jul. 16 showed the car in a state of "abandonment".

It looked to have not been moved for some time, as its windshield was covered with fallen foliage from nearby trees.

The video panned from the car's exposed rear engine to its front, where its license plate number was clearly displayed.

Image via @sgasap22/TikTok

Image via @sgasap22/TikTok

An internet search revealed that the car's road tax expiry date is Jun. 22, 2025.

Notice issued

Taped to the car's windshield was a notice from the authorities.

The notice read that the car had been illegally "abandoned" and would be towed away unless its owner came to claim it by Aug. 1, 2024.

Image via @sgasap22/TikTok

Failing to claim the car will result in the owner having to cover any expenses incurred by the car's removal and detainment under the Parking Places Act.

The owner could also be fined and charged.

Top images via @sgasap22/TikTok

