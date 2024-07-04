Back

Car crashes into Suntec City Fountain of Wealth: Licence plate number yields no 4D wins over weekend

No wealth.

Julia Yee | July 15, 2024, 05:35 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

Following a car accident that ended with a car belly-up in Suntec City's Fountain of Wealth, many flocked to the betting shops to try and clinch some of that "luck" for themselves.

Photo via Mothership reader

The incident, which occurred with a "loud bang", took place at around 12:15am on Jul. 13, at 3 Temasek Boulevard.

It resulted in a 56-year-old male driver being sent to the hospital and the fountain being closed for maintenance.

The man is under investigation for suspected dangerous driving, CNA reported.

Sold out

Photos of the car being towed away surfaced on the internet, reported Shin Min Daily News.

It revealed the car's model and car plate number.

Image via One Motoring

4D numbers inspired by the the digits on the car plate (4516) were sold out over the next two days.

Image via Singapore Atrium Sale

No luck

Some quipped that since the crashed car was overturned, people should flip the bidding number "4516" to "6145".

This theory seemed to fly with some people, resulting in both "4516" and "6145" being sold out on Jul. 14.

But no one struck gold.

Ironically, according to Shin Min, both numbers have been called several times in lottery history, with "4516" and "6145" having been called 12 and eight times respectively.

Related story

Top images via SGFOLLOWSALL/Telegram and Singapore Atrium Sale/Facebook

SIA flight to Hong Kong turns back to S'pore shortly after take-off due to a technical issue

Returned shortly after takeoff.

July 15, 2024, 10:02 PM

After breakup, M'sian man demands S$8.62 back for food he bought ex-girlfriend's dad

The food included two plates of fried rice and one bowl of porridge.

July 15, 2024, 07:19 PM

Marsiling hit-&-run: Woman, 64, wakes up in hospital badly injured

The 33-year-old driver was arrested for careless driving.

July 15, 2024, 07:04 PM

2 kids stick heads out of car's sunroof along CTE

Eating air.

July 15, 2024, 06:59 PM

5 people stung by hornets at Sungei Buloh & taken to hospital, area cordoned off & will be surveyed for nests

Bee safe.

July 15, 2024, 06:40 PM

Raikan Ilmu returns with flight simulator, news reporting & other activities at Jurong Point & Kampung Admiralty till Jul. 28

Fit for all ages.

July 15, 2024, 06:10 PM

Indonesia ex-minister gets 10 years' jail for corruption, spent public money on wife's credit card bills & other personal expenses

He was said to have requested a 20 per cent allocation of the ministry's budget for personal and family expenses.

July 15, 2024, 06:02 PM

Super Junior's Leeteuk jokingly calls out boyfriend dragged by girlfriend to see concert in S'pore

During their performance, the girlfriend appeared enthusiastic while the boyfriend sat in stoic silence.

July 15, 2024, 04:27 PM

Kim Lim throws massive birthday party for 7-year-old son

She was overseas but had standees of her and her son at the party.

July 15, 2024, 04:02 PM

Man says 'f**k you' repeatedly to fellow commuter on Downtown Line MRT train

The man in grey said the man in yellow "anyhow scold people".

July 15, 2024, 03:07 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.