Car crashes into Suntec City Fountain of Wealth: Licence plate number yields no 4D wins over weekend

Following a car accident that ended with a car belly-up in Suntec City's Fountain of Wealth, many flocked to the betting shops to try and clinch some of that "luck" for themselves.

The incident, which occurred with a "loud bang", took place at around 12:15am on Jul. 13, at 3 Temasek Boulevard.

It resulted in a 56-year-old male driver being sent to the hospital and the fountain being closed for maintenance.

The man is under investigation for suspected dangerous driving, CNA reported.

Sold out

Photos of the car being towed away surfaced on the internet, reported Shin Min Daily News.

It revealed the car's model and car plate number.

4D numbers inspired by the the digits on the car plate (4516) were sold out over the next two days.

No luck

Some quipped that since the crashed car was overturned, people should flip the bidding number "4516" to "6145".

This theory seemed to fly with some people, resulting in both "4516" and "6145" being sold out on Jul. 14.

But no one struck gold.

Ironically, according to Shin Min, both numbers have been called several times in lottery history, with "4516" and "6145" having been called 12 and eight times respectively.

Related story

Top images via SGFOLLOWSALL/Telegram and Singapore Atrium Sale/Facebook