Crashed car spotted in Suntec City's Fountain of Wealth, driver helped from wreck by passers-by

The barricade around the fountain appeared to be broken.

Seri Mazliana | July 13, 2024, 01:41 AM

A male driver was helped from his overturned car, following an apparent accident at Suntec City in the early hours of the morning of Jul. 13.

The car ended up overturned on its roof in the Fountain of Wealth.

Heard a 'loud bang'

A reader told Mothership that he was seated nearby, and heard a "loud bang" when the incident occurred at around 12:15am.

According to him, the police and the Singapore Civil Defence Force arrived at the scene around 15 minutes later.

He added that nearby bystanders helped to pull the driver out from the car.

The water fountain barricade appeared to be broken, and debris could be seen scattered on the ground.

The driver appeared to be conscious.

Photo by Mothership reader.

Photo by Mothership reader.

According to Suntec City's website, the Fountain of Wealth is "temporarily closed for maintenance" from Jul. 5 to 25.

Mothership has reached out to SPF, SCDF and Suntec City for comment.

Top photos via SGFOLLOWSALL/Telegram

