2 men & 1 woman detained in JB on suspicion of kidnapping missing girl, 6

Update: The girl has been found. More details to follow.

Two men and one woman, aged between 28 and 55, have been arrested on suspicion of kidnapping a six-year-old girl in Johor Bahru, Malaysia.

The girl was previously reported missing on Jul. 20 during a festival where her parents were operating a booth.

The three suspects were arrested by Malaysian police in the Iskandar Puteri and Gelang Patah areas around 1:30pm on Jul. 22 to assist with investigations, reported The Star.

Investigations ongoing

Johor police chief M. Kumar said the girl was not yet found when the suspects were arrested.

The case is being reclassified under a section of the penal code that pertains to "kidnapping or abducting someone with the intent to secretly and wrongfully confine them", he said.

“If convicted, the penalty includes imprisonment for up to seven years and a possible fine,” he said in a statement on Jul. 22.

The trio is scheduled to get their remand order at the Johor Bahru court on Tuesday (Jul. 23) morning.

Plea for information

Those with information regarding the case are urged to alert the authorities at the Johor Police Hotline at 019-2792095 or the Operations Room line at 07-2212999.

“We also would like to remind the public not to speculate in ways that could interfere with the investigation,” Kumar said.

The girl, identified as approximately 120cm tall with long hair, was last seen wearing a white Mickey Mouse t-shirt.

Her parents were booth operators at the Eco Galleria shopping mall's Bon Odori event, a Japanese summer festival, on Jul. 20.

She was said to be playing near their stall before her father noticed she had gone missing at about 8:30pm.

